Boston College Football Signs UNC Offensive Lineman Transfer

Boston College football has picked up another player out of the transfer portal.

The Eagles signed UNC transfer offensive lineman Jani Norwood on Sunday.

During his time with the Tar Heels, Norwood played in eight games.

As a prospect, the Ramsuer, N.C., native was a three-star from the class of 2024. He ranked No. 912 nationally, No. 71 in interior offensive linemen, and No. 30 in the state of N.C., according to 247Sports Composite.

He was not ranked as a transfer prospect by the outlet.

The redshirt freshman announced his decision to enter the transfer portal via social media on Dec. 5, 2025, after two seasons in Chapel Hill.

“After thinking about my future, my goals, and what I need to grow as both a player and a person, I plan on entering the transfer portal,” said Norwood via X. “I’m grateful for everything I’ve learned here and the opportunity I was given. Locked in on growth. New chapter coming soon!”

Norwood is the 24th player Boston College has picked up out of the transfer portal since it opened on Jan. 2.

This year’s portal window will remain open until Friday.

