Boston College Football Signs UNC Offensive Lineman Transfer
Boston College football has picked up another player out of the transfer portal.
The Eagles signed UNC transfer offensive lineman Jani Norwood on Sunday.
During his time with the Tar Heels, Norwood played in eight games.
As a prospect, the Ramsuer, N.C., native was a three-star from the class of 2024. He ranked No. 912 nationally, No. 71 in interior offensive linemen, and No. 30 in the state of N.C., according to 247Sports Composite.
He was not ranked as a transfer prospect by the outlet.
The redshirt freshman announced his decision to enter the transfer portal via social media on Dec. 5, 2025, after two seasons in Chapel Hill.
“After thinking about my future, my goals, and what I need to grow as both a player and a person, I plan on entering the transfer portal,” said Norwood via X. “I’m grateful for everything I’ve learned here and the opportunity I was given. Locked in on growth. New chapter coming soon!”
Norwood is the 24th player Boston College has picked up out of the transfer portal since it opened on Jan. 2.
This year’s portal window will remain open until Friday.
2026 Boston College Transfer Portal Additions:
- Jani Norwood | Redshirt Freshman | Offensive Lineman | Ramsuer, N.C. | 6-4, 290 | Previous School: UNC
- Vegeur Jean Jumeau | Offensive Tackle | Nashville, Tenn. | 6-8, 288 | Previous School: Tennessee State
- Kris Jones | Freshman | Linebacker | Stafford, Va. | 6-2, 230 | Previous School: Georgia
- Christian Hudson | Defensive Tackle | Daytona Beach, Fla. | 6-1, 300 | Previous School: Colorado
- Bodie Kahoun | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Roanoke, Va. | 6-2, 230 | Previous School: Notre Dame
- Chandler Jordan | Freshman | Defensive Back | Suwannee, Ga. | 6-3, 220 | Previous School: Georgia State
- Reed Swanson | Junior | Wide Receiver | Glen Gardner, N.J. | 6-6, 215 | Previous School: Colgate
- Cameron Kossmann | Freshman | Tight End | Chesterfield, Mo. | 6-4, 245 | Previous School: Florida
- Trevon Humphrey Jr. | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Greensboro, N.C. | 6-5, 295 | Previous School: North Carolina Central
- Grayson Wilson | Redshirt Freshman | Quarterback | North Little Rock, Ark. | 6-3, 215 | Previous School: Arkansas
- Nolan Ray | Redshirt Freshman | Running Back | Southfield, Mich. | 5-11, 215 | Previous School: Maryland
- Kameron Howard | Redshirt Sophomore | Defensive Back | Clinton, Md. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Alabama/Charlotte
- Kevyn Humes | Junior | Defensive Back | Baltimore, Md. | 6-0, 185 | Previous School: Maryland
- Evan Dickens | Redshirt Junior | Running Back | Roswell, Ga. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Liberty
- Kristian Phillips | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Conyers, Ga. | 6-4, 310 | Previous School: Michigan State
- KJ Sampson | Redshirt Freshman | Defensive Lineman | New Bern, N.C. | 6-3, 306 | Previous School: Florida State
- Jackson Wade | Redshirt Sophomore | Wide Receiver | Dallas, Ga. | 5-11, 185 | Previous School: Florida
- Reggie Jackson | Redshirt Sophomore | Offensive Lineman | Orlando, Fla. | 6-5, 300 | Previous School: Jacksonville State
- Javarius Green | Redshirt Freshman | Wide Receiver | Shelby, N.C. | 5-10, 195 | Previous School: UNC
- Anthony Palano | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Arlington Heights, Ill. | 6-1, 224 | Previous School: Washington State
- Mason McKenzie | Redshirt Sophomore | Quarterback | Caledonia, Mich. | 6-1, 190 | Previous School: Saginaw Valley State
- Demetrius Ballard | Redshirt Freshman | EDGE | New Kensington, Penn. | 6-6, 256 | Previous School: Buffalo
- John Owens | Redshirt Senior | Long Snapper / Tight End | Tampa, Fla. | 6-3, 245 | Previous School: Holy Cross
