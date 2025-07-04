Boston College Men's Hockey Forward James Hagens Unpacks Bruins Development Camp and Future: The Rundown
The Boston Bruins 2025 Development Camp—which featured current and future Boston College men’s hockey forwards Andre Gasseau, James Hagens, Dean Letourneau and William Moore—wrapped up Thursday afternoon with post-practice media sessions.
Hagens, the Bruins No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 National Hockey League (NHL) Draft, who averaged a point per game in 37 games for the Eagles last season as a freshman, spoke about his experience at camp and gave more insight into what his future might hold.
The college and professional hockey world is still eager to find out if Hagens will stay with BC for another year or head straight to the NHL on a rookie deal, likely at the two-way level so he can develop in the American Hockey League (AHL)—the NHL’s farm league—before heading to the professional ranks.
Here is everything Hagens had to say in his press conference:
Q: Cut from clip.
HAGENS: It’s awesome being able to get on the ice, put a Bruins jersey on. You know, meet the staff, go through this camp and just be a part of this.
Q: You get to play a little hockey today. How did that feel—after the drill heavy stuff?
HAGENS: It felt great. Being able to go out there and play five-on-five, three-on-three. All the scenarios. It was awesome.
Q: What can you take out of this moving into the rest of the summer?
HAGENS: How hard it is. If you want to crack a lineup here it’s going to be really hard. You’re going to have to do all you can. It’s not easy at all so it’s just being prepared and getting ready for it.
Q: What kind of conversations have you had with the staff?
HAGENS: Yeah, actually gonna go have [the conversation] in the next 20 minutes, so I haven’t heard much. I’ll find out then.
Q: At this stage do you expect to go back to Boston College?
HAGENS: I don’t know what’s going to happen. It’ll be nice talking to the [Bruins] staff and hearing what they have to say. It’s a talk you have to have with your family, coaches and the staff of the Bruins.
Q: Inaudible
HAGENS: This is really cool. When you’re out on the ice, these kids could be out at the pool, out in the sun. And, you know, they’re showing up to the rink to watch us out there. It’s so cool. These fans take so much pride in the Bruins and to be a part of this. You want to be able to give your heart and soul back to that.
Q: What do you have to do to be on this team?
HAGENS: You want to be able to put on muscle, gain weight, you wanna be ready. You wanna be able to work for a roster spot at the Bruins—whether that’s going back to school or doing it right away. I wanna be a Bruin really bad so no matter the timeline I’ll work towards that.
Q: You said you’re up to 190 [pounds]?
HAGENS: Yeah, I think up to 190, 195. I came home from school at around 178, 177, so I was able to put on a lot of weight—good weight. It’s been really helpful, I’ve been making sure I’m eating the right things, working out, making sure I put on muscle. It’s not just fat.
Today’s Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Friday, July 4.
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Thursday, July 3.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
56 days.
Did You Notice?
- Hagens wasn't the only Eagle to perform at the Bruins' development camp. In this clip from Boston's social media account, you can see Dalton Bancroft linking up with Andre Gasseau for a tic-tac-toe finish.
- A clip of Boston College football's entrance in the new EA Sports College Football 26 video game apparently leaked today.
- The Boston College Athletics' Varsity Club revealed its 10-member Hall of Fame Class for 2025 on Thursday.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“Wen you think of the great offensive defensemen, it starts with Brian Leetch, in my mind."
- Matt Gilroy
Special Media:
