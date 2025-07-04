Boston College Men's Hockey Forward James Hagens Unpacks Bruins Development Camp and Future: The Rundown

BC Varsity Club Announces 2025 Hall of Fame Class ￼🦅



Congrats to Tatiana Cortez, Ben Eaves, Patrick Eaves, Mike Gillis, Brian St. Pierre, Greg Pulskamp, Mikaela Rix, Courtney Schaeffer, Covie Stanwick and Mickey Wiswall on their inductions!



