Boston College Forward James Hagens Selected in First Round of 2025 NHL Draft by Bruins
With the No. 7 overall pick of the first round of the 2025 National Hockey League (NHL) Draft on Friday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., the Boston Bruins selected Boston College men’s hockey forward James Hagens from Hauppauge, N.Y.
Hagens is the 27th first-round pick in program history, good for the second-most first rounders from a single collegiate hockey program in NCAA history.
The lefty skater was touted as the best prospect available in the 2025 NHL Draft prior to his first season in Chestnut Hill, but his draft stock dipped slightly after the 2024-25 season. As one of the best natural scorers and puck controllers in the draft class, Hagens needed some time and development to adjust to the pace and physicality of the collegiate level.
Prior to becoming an Eagle, Hagens played for the U.S. National Team Development Program where he tallied 187 points over two seasons—a tally which ranks fifth in USNTDP history. He appeared in 58 games for the U.S. Under-18 team in 2023-24, registering 39 goals and 63 assists for 102 points, good for seventh-most in a single season.
Hagens additionally broke the IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship scoring record with 22 points—nine goals and 13 assists—leading the U.S. to a silver medal and becoming the tournament Most Valuable Player.
As a freshman for BC last year, Hagens was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team and skated in all 37 games for the Eagles, averaging a point per game. His 11 goals and 26 assists, including a plus-minus rating of plus-21, helped BC make the first round of the NCAA Tournament—the Eagles ultimately fell in the Manchester Regional to Denver, 3-1, which ended their season.
He can now choose to remain with the Eagles for another season or sign an entry-level contract with the Bruins which former BC forward Will Smith decided to do after just one season on the Heights last offseason with the San Jose Sharks.
However, Gauthier (Anaheim Ducks), Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals), Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers) and Dean Letourneau (Boston Bruins)—all first-round draft picks from BC’s program in the past three years—have taken the alternate path, choosing to remain with Greg Brown for an additional season and compete for a National Championship.
BC has won five National Championships in program history. Its last trophy came in 2012.