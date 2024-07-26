Boston College Lands Commitment From Class of 2026 DL Mac Fitzgerald, The Rundown: July 26, 2024
Boston College picked up a commitment from class of 2026 defensive lineman Mac Fitzgerald on Thursday evening.
Fitzgerald is a product of Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury, Mass., the second commitment from Catholic Memorial in his class, joining three-star offensive tackle Marcelino Antunes Jr.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive weapon is the fourth commitment for Boston College’s class of 2026. He joins Antunes, three-star quarterback Corin Berry (Covina, Calif.), and offensive lineman Dean Ruksnaitis (Easthampton, Mass.) which currently places the Eagles at No. 37 overall and No. 6 overall in the recruiting rankings.
Fitzgerald, who was on campus on Thursday for Hangout On The Heights, was one of numerous recruits to announce their decision on Thursday. Ruksnaitis committed earlier in the day as well as class of 2026 defensive back Max Tejpaul (PWO).
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College baseball outfielder Cameron Leary signed with the Oakland Athletics. Leary was selected by the A’s in the tenth round of the 2024 MLB Draft.
- Multiple Boston College football prospects and commitment were on campus Thursday for the program’s recruiting barbecue, called Hangout On The Heights.
- The Boston College women’s lacrosse program continued profiling the seniors on its social media, this time defender Julia Greene, a Norwell, Mass., native. "Playing and spending time with this special group of gritty, loving and spirited women over the past year has been both meaningful and fulfilling,” wrote Greene. “The lessons learned, relationships formed and personal growth at BC will have a lasting impact."
