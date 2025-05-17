Boston College Men's Basketball Big Man Competing in FIBA 3x3 Pro Circuit, The Rundown: May 17, 2025
Boston College men’s basketball transfer big man Boden Kapke will be competing in the 2025 FIBA 3x3 Men's Pro Circuit in China over the weekend.
Kapke is one of five players to be on Team Phoenix which will represent the USA alongside Butler guard Finley Bizjack, Trinity guard Jacob Harvey, UC Santa Barbara forward Max Murrell and Princeton forward Caden Pierce.
Kapke transferred to Boston College from Butler earlier in the offseason.
Today’s Schedule:
- Men’s and Women’s Track & Field: Boston College at ACC Outdoor Track & Field Championships | Winston-Salem, N.C. | ACCNX | Live Stats
- Rowing: Boston College at ACC Championship | Clemson, S.C.
- Baseball: Boston College at Cal (Game 3) | 4 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
Baseball: Boston College 10, Cal 8
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
105 days
Did You Notice?
- Boston College cross country and track & field shared photos from the opening day of the ACC Tournament.
- Class of 2028 athlete Jerrimiah Cross has received an offer from Boston College. Cross is a product of River Rouge High School in River Rouge, Mich.
- Boston College women's lacrosse is set to take on Northwestern in the NCAA WLAX semifinals on May 23 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“I'm smart enough, and I guess I'm old enough, to know better. We are not fooled by the record. We'll have to play very well to advance to the next round.”- Jerry York
Special Media:
