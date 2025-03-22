Boston College Men’s Hockey Commit Scores Game-Winning Goal For U.S. U18 Team, The Rundown: March 22, 2025
The U.S. National Under-18 Team earned a 5-4 overtime win over the USHL’s Chicago Steel on Friday night.
Boston College men’s hockey commit Casey Mutryn led Team USA with two goals and one assist for three points.
Mutryn scored the first goal of the night at 15:43 of the first period and the game-winning goal at 3:05 in overtime.
Today’s Schedule:
- Fencing: Boston College in NCAA Fencing Championships | 9 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Stats
- Women's Golf: Boston College in City of Oaks Collegiate | Lonnie Poole Golf Club, Raleigh, N.C.
- Rowing: Boston College in Gummy Bear Bowl | Boston
- Sailing: Boston College in Friis Team Race | New London, Conn.; Boston College in Szambecki Team Race | Norfolk, Va.; Boston College at Harvard
- Softball: Boston College vs. NC State | 1 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Baseball: Boston College vs. No. 17 UNC | 2 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Women’s Lacrosse: No. 1 Boston College at No. 5 Stanford | 4 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Softball: NC State 19, Boston College 5
- Baseball: UNC 5, Boston College 1
- Men’s Tennis: UNC 4, Boston College 0
- Women’s Tennis: Clemson 4, Boston College 0
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
161 days
Did You Notice?
- Class of 2027 wide receiver and defensive back Jacob Calandruccio is set to visit Boston College this weekend.
- Three former Boston College men’s basketball players made an appearance in the big dance this week, Jaeden Zackery for Clemson, Claudell Harris Jr., for Mississippi State, and Devin McGlockton for Vanderbilt. All three were eliminated in the first round.
- The ACC made history in the first round of this year’s March Madness.
Special Media:
