Boston College Men’s Hockey Moves To No. 1 Ahead of Another Top Ten Matchup, The Rundown: January 21, 2025
After a loss to Merrimack to begin the second semester on Jan. 10, the Eagles have won four straight, outscoring opponents 14-3 during that stretch.
This past weekend, BC faced the top-ten ranked Providence Friars, taking both games in dominant fashion.
Their performance led to the Eagles surpassing Michigan State as the USCHO’s top-ranked team in the country.
Their recent dominance to begin 2025 has the team sitting atop the Hockey East, with 16 total wins. BC is tied for the top conference record at 9-3 with the team it will face this weekend in the eighth ranked Boston University Terriers.
The Terriers posses the nations second-highest scoring offense, averaging 3.9 goals per game, as well as scoring a staggering 53 goals in their 13 conference games (13 more than second most).
Fortunately, the Eagles allow the third least amount of goals in the country at 1.8 goals per game, and their goalie Jacob Fowler has been at his best as of late.
It will be strength-on-strength in the two game set between the cross-city rivals this weekend as BC looks to defend its spot as the top ranked team in the country right away.
Today’s Schedule:
Men's Basketball: Boston College @ Virginia | 7 p.m. ET | ACCN | Listen
Women's Hockey: Boston College @ Harvard | 4:30 p.m. ET
Eagles Results:
Women's Tennis: Boston College 3, Brown 4
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
24 days.
Did You Notice?
- BC landed a pair of 2026 commitments in wide receiver (listed as DB in tweet) DJ Biggins and defensive back Gerald Green Jr.
"It was a great experience to have played for Mike [Holovak]. Not only was he a great football innovator, each player was an individual to Mike and he treated everybody with great respect. He would never yell or scream - even if it might have been needed. Mike was a great influence on everybody who ever played for him.”- John Burns
Special Media:
