Panthers vs. Oilers Prediction, Odds, Best NHL Prop Bet for Stanley Cup Final Game 5
This year's Stanley Cup Final has exceeded expectations and has already become an instant classic. Three of the first four games have gone into overtime, and now we enter Game 5 with the series tied at 2-2.
The Panthers let a 3-0 Game 4 lead slip through their fingers, and the Oilers seemingly saved their season by swapping out Stuart Skinner for Calvin Pickard in between the pipes after getting down early in that pivotal game.
Now, the series heads back to Edmonton in what's going to be a must-watch Game 5.
Oilers vs. Panthers Odds, Puck Line, and Total for Game 5
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Puck Line
- Panthers +1.5 (-245)
- Oilers -1.5 (+200)
Moneyline
- Panthers +102
- Oilers -125
Total
- 6.5 (Over +102/Under -122)
Oilers vs. Panthers How to Watch Game 5
- Date: Saturday, June 14
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Rogers Place
- How to Watch (TV): TNT/truTV/Max
- Series: Tied 2-2
Oilers vs. Panthers Starting Goalies Game 5
- Florida: Sergei Bobrovsky (.912 SV% in playoffs)
- Edmonton: Not Yet Announced
Oilers vs. Panthers Best Prop Bet for Game 5
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Anytime Goal (+310) via DraftKings
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins finally found his name on the scoresheet this series when he notched both a goal and an assist in Game 4. Despite struggling to find the back of the net through the first three games, I still think his odds to score in Game 5 are mispriced. He's second on the Oilers in expected goals in these playoffs at 8.6, which is 2.2 more expected goals than Leon Draisaitl.
With that being said, Draisaitl clearly has a nose for finding the back of the net as he's proven throughout his career, but Nugent-Hopkins is still getting plenty of scoring opportunities in this series, and the price is right for me to bet him to score for the second straight game on Saturday night.
Oilers vs. Panthers Game 5 Prediction
The wild card for the Oilers continues to be their goaltending. No matter who plays between the pipes for them in Game 5, both an extremely strong start and an extremely poor start are possible. With that in mind, I have to lean on the underlying metrics for how these two teams are playing overall, and the Oilers have had the advantage.
The Oilers have an expected goal differential in this series of +0.31 per 60 minutes over play, and they're also creating 1.61 more high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes.
If their goalie can finally bring an "A+" performance, I wouldn't be surprised if Game 5 ends in a blowout in favor of the Oilers on their home ice.
Pick: Oilers -125 via DraftKings
