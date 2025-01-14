Boston College Men’s Hoops Continues Slide in ACC Play, The Rundown: January 14, 2025
Boston College men's hoops were on the road in South Bend, Ind., to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Monday night. The Eagles were looking to improve their 1-4 start to conference play as a heavy road underdog.
Earl Grant's squad held close for a large majority of the game, but from the ten-minute to the three-minute mark of the second half, the team mustered just four points and was outscored 42-27 during the second 20 minutes.
In the end, it was yet another lackluster night offensively and the team suffered its third straight loss by a score of 78-60.
The Eagles took the lead 45-44 with 16:42 left in the second half and from that moment on, the team mustered just five made field goals for the rest of the game.
This has been a reoccurring issue this season. The Eagles have been wildly inconsistent offensively and amongst the least efficient teams in the country.
Through 17 games, BC sits dead last in the ACC in field goal percentage and 14th out of 18 teams in field goal percentage allowed. Additionally, the Eagles are 11th in three point percentage and 16th in percentage allowed. Both trends that will directly reflect in losses.
At 1-5 now in conference play, the road does not get easier from here, as they will host the third-ranked Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night in Conte Forum.
If they do not buck these season long trend, it could be yet another long night for the team this weekend.
Today’s Schedule:
Women's Hockey: Boston College @ Northeastern | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Stats
Men's Hockey: Boston College vs Harvard | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
Men's Basketball: Boston College 60, Notre Dame 78
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
31 days.
Did You Notice?
- BC football added its latest transfer of the offseason in interior offensive lineman from Princeton Tommy Matheson.
- New England Patriots new head coach Mike Vrabel name-dropped his friend Bill O'Brien in his introductory press conference on Monday.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"There is something in the swoop and shock of a hard tackle at the knees which stirs a racial memory and satisfies an ancient desire.”- Frank Cavanaugh
