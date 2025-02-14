Boston College Softball Drops Fourth Game of Season to No. 14 Duke
The Boston College Eagles (4-4) softball team was run ruled by the No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (4-2) 9-1 on Friday afternoon.
The Blue Devils’ explosive offensive performance started early as the team tacked three runs onto the board in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single by second baseman Aminah Vega and an RBI single by first baseman KK Mathis. Duke scored an additional run on Vega’s base hit after an error by Eagles third baseman Janis Espinoza.
Duke continued its success with a pair of runs in the third on an RBI double by Vega and an RBI double by designated player Kairi Rodriguez as well as plated four runs in the fourth with a two-RBI double by Mathis and two runners crossed home plate on an error by Eagles shortstop Gator Robinson.
The Eagles’ sole run came in the third on an RBI single by catcher Hannah Slike.
Bailey Kendziorski started in the circle for the Eagles. She pitched the entire contest and allowed nine hits, nine runs (five earned), walked two batters, and struck out four. The freshman was credited with the loss and is now 0-2 on the year.
The loss marks the first run rule loss of the season for the Eagles and puts their record in the Bubly Invitational at 1-2. Boston College lost the opening game to the No. 2 Florida Gators 12-7 on Thursday night and defeated Binghamton 2-0 on Friday morning.
Next up, Boston College finishes its run in the Bubly Invitational with a doubleheader on Saturday. The first game is against Providence at 9 a.m. ET and the second is against Florida at 11:30 a.m.