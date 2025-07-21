Boston College Softball Lands Commitment From '25 Outfielder Nicole Riddell
The Boston College Eagles softball program has landed its latest commitment from class of 2025 outfielder Nicole Riddell.
Riddell made the announcement on Monday afternoon via a social media post.
“I am beyond blessed to announce my commitment to play Division 1 softball at Boston College,” said Riddell via X. “Everything happens for a reason, and Gods plan is always greater than mine. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey — especially my coaches & family.”
She was originally committed to Saint Francis and was a part of Saint Francis’ 2025 signing class.
The move comes just a little over a month after Boston College hired former Saint Francis head coach Beth Krysiak to serve as the program’s next head coach which was announced on June 13.
"Beth is a proven winner and an outstanding leader and we are thrilled to welcome her to Boston College," said William V. Campbell Director of Athletics Blake James in the official press release. "She is highly respected among her peers and her ability to recruit, teach, and develop our student-athletes on and off the field will make an immediate impact on the softball program."
Riddell is a product of Hillcrest High School in Riverside, Calif. At the time of her signing in 2024, she had a .367 batting average, 79 runs batted in, and 13 home runs in her high school career.
She joins an Eagles program that went 22-29 overall, 5-19 in ACC play, and finished last in the ACC standings this past season.