Boston College Softball Outfielder Earns NFCA Northeast All-Region Honors, The Rundown: May 16, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Softball (BC_Softball) via X

Boston College softball outfielder Jordan Stephens continues to earn accolades for her 2025 campaign.

The senior was named to the NFCA Northeast All-Region Second Team.

This past year, Stephens boasted a .364 batting average and 11 home runs. She also was named to the All-ACC First Team.

Today’s Schedule:

  • Men’s and Women’s Track & Field: Boston College at ACC Outdoor Track & Field Championships | Winston-Salem, N.C. | ACCNX | Live Stats
  • Rowing: Boston College at ACC Championship | Clemson, S.C.

Eagles Results:

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

106 days

Did You Notice?

  • Members of the Boston College women’s lacrosse team greeted fans after its win over Yale on Thursday.
  • Class of 2027 linebacker Roman Igwebuike has received an offer from Boston College. In 2024, the Mount Carmel High School (Chicago, Ill.) junior recorded 90 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass breakup.
  • Boston College men’s basketball officially announces its Dec. 10 game with UMass. The game will take place at MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

“You were constantly battling to win your spot. You couldn’t have a bad day because you’re always worried about being sent home.”

David Emma with Team USA

Special Media:

Published
