Cal Hands Boston College Baseball Series Opening Loss With Late Home Runs
The Boston College Eagles (25-27, 10-18 ACC) baseball team dropped its opening game to the Cal Golden Bears (21-29, 8-20 ACC) 8-6 on Friday night.
Cal jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the home half of the second inning. Designated hitter Max Handron put the Golden Bears on the board with an RBI double and third baseman Cade Campbell extended the lead on an RBI single.
Boston College answered in the top half of the third and went in front 3-2. Center fielder Josiah Ragsdale scored the first run on a wild pitch and catcher Gunnar Johnson batted in a pair of runs on a double.
Johnson extended the Eagles’ lead 4-2 in the fifth on an RBI single, bringing home Ragsdale from third.
The Golden Bears knotted up the contest at 4 in the bottom half of the inning on two RBI singles by right fielder Jacob French and Handron.
The game remained tied until the top of the ninth when Boston College pinch hitter Esteban Garcia hit a two-RBI double to give the Eagles the 6-4 advantage.
Boston College’s lead was short lived as it gave up a pair of two-run home runs in the bottom of the ninth to French and Handron to give the Golden Bears the 8-6 win.
Left-handed pitcher AJ Colarusso started on the mound for the Eagles. In his latest outing, the junior went three innings and allowed four hits, two runs (both earned), walked one batter, and struck out one.
JD Ogden and Gavin Soares entered out of the bullpen. Soares earned the loss after giving up the two home runs in the ninth.
Next up, Boston College and Cal will play the middle game of the series on Friday night. First pitch is set for 9 p.m. ET on ACCNX.