Boston College Softball Picks Up Commitment From '27 Pitcher Camryn Phillips
Boston College softball continues to be active on the recruiting trail.
The Eagles added their latest recruit to their class of 2027 in pitcher Camryn Phillips.
Phillips made the announcement via social media on Wednesday.
“First and foremost I would like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for blessing me with the ability to do what I love every day,” said Phillips in her commitment post on X. “Next I would like to thank my coaches past and present for without you this wouldn’t have been possible. Thank you for putting all your time and effort into me to shape me into the player and person I am today. Thank you Coach K, Coach G, Coach Matt, and Coach Tori for this opportunity to do what I love at the next level.
“Lastly I would like to thank my family for spending countless weekends in the freezing cold or the blazing hot and spending hours at the field with me to make me the best I can be,” said Phillips. “With that being said I am so blessed and excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Boston College. Go Eagles.”
Phillips is a product of Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Ga., and plays for the EC Bullets 18U Gold Schnute/Bilz team in her home state. During her sophomore season, she pitched 110 innings and allowed 42 earned runs, walked 38 batters, recorded 68 strikeouts, and boasted a 2.673 ERA.
In April, Phillips ranked No. 24 in Extra Innings Softball’s Class of 2027 Southeast Rankings, the second-highest ranked pitcher and the fifth-highest overall player among the EC Bullets 18U team.
Phillips is one of multiple class of 2027 recruits that has committed to Boston College recently.
The Eagles picked up utility player Bella Wuelfing from Marlboro High School in Marlboro, N.J., on Monday, who also announced her commitment via social media.
"I am so in love with Boston College and to get the opportunity to play for my dream school is special," said Wuelfing. "Go Eagles."
The pair join an Eagles program that went 22-29 overall in 2025 which included a 5-19 mark in ACC play, and finished in last place in the conference standings.