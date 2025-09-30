Boston College Softball Lands Commitment From Class of 2027 UTL Bella Wuelfing
Boston College softball has landed a commitment from class of 2027 utility player Bella Wuelfing.
Wuelfing announced her commitment to the Eagles via social media on Monday.
“I am so extremely excited and blessed to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Boston College,” said Wuelfing via X. “First I want to thank God for all the opportunities he’s given me and giving me the strength to continue chasing my dream. I want to thank my family for always believing in me and always being there for me when I need them the most. I also want to thank Coach Kev and Brit and every coach that has helped me become the player I am.
“And finally, I want to thank the BC coaching staff, Coach B, Coach G, Coach Matt, Coach Tori, and Coach Lexi,” said Wuelfing. “Thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play at my dream school. I am so in love with Boston College and to get the opportunity to play for my dream school is special. Go Eagles.”
She is a product of Marlboro High School in Marlboro, N.J., and plays at both third base and center field.
Over the summer, Wuelfing attended a Boston College clinic where she went 3-for-3 with a pair of singles and a double.
“Had an amazing time at Boston College today,” said Wuelfing via X on Aug. 24. “I went 3-3 with two singles to left and a double to the fence! Thank you for having me.”
This upcoming season, Boston College softball will look a lot different than last year.
In June, the program hired Beth Krysiak to serve as the next head coach of the Eagles. She replaced former head coach Amy Kvilhaug, who announced her retirement from coaching college softball shortly after Boston College’s 2025 campaign ended in May.
On top of the head coach change, the program also added multiple new faces to the staff including Lexi Gifford as Director of Operations and Player Development, Garrett Nickel as an assistant coach, and Matt Burke as an assistant coach.
Last season, Boston College went 22-29 overall which included a 5-19 mark in ACC play, and finished in last place in the conference standings.