Boston College Softball Signee Named Gatorade Massachusetts Player of the Year
Boston College softball signee Alyx Rossi has been named the 2024-25 Gatorade Massachusetts Softball Player of the Year.
Rossi is a product of Bedford High School in Bedford, Mass. This past season, she led the Buccaneers to a 17-1 overall record and notched a 0.412 ERA and 232 strikeouts through 102 innings of work as well as a 0.47 WHIP in 18 games.
At the plate, she boasted a .530 batting average, four home runs, batted 22 runs in, scored 27 times, tallied a .581 on-base percentage, an .894 slugging percentage, and a 1.475 OPS heading into postseason play.
She helped earn the team the 3-seed in the MIAA Division II state tournament. Currently, Bedford has advanced to the semifinals and takes on Hopkinton on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. ET at Worcester State University in Worcester, Mass.
“Rossi is such a talented pitcher and hitter as well. She dominates on the mound and has such control over all of her pitches. The last two years when my varsity team faced her, she shut us down, striking out 11 this year and 13 last year. Bedford is lucky to have her on the team. She is more than deserving of the Gatorade Player of the Year award,” said Westford Academy head coach Gina Mustoe on Rossi.
She will join the Eagles program in the fall. This past season, Boston College went 22-29 overall which included a 5-19 mark in ACC play, and finished 15th (last place) in the ACC standings.