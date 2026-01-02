Boston College Football Linebacker Announces Decision to Enter Transfer Portal

Boston College football linebacker Bryce Steele is entering the transfer portal.

The Raleigh, N.C., native announced his decision on Thursday night via his personal Instagram account.

“First and foremost, I want to express my deepest gratitude to Boston College- the entire coaching staff, my teammates, the academic support team, and the incredible community that has supported me throughout my journey here,” said Steele. “Boston College has helped shape me both as an athlete and man, and I’ll always carry the lessons and memories with me.

“After much thought, I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my final season of eligibility,” said Steele. “I am excited for what is ahead and grateful for everything that brought me to this point. Thank you BC.”

Steele spent five seasons on the Heights. During that time frame, he appeared in 33 games and tallied 85 total tackles (48 solo and 37 assisted), 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one pass defended, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

Steele missed the entire 2023 season and a majority of 2024 battling thymoma, a rare form of cancer that he was diagnosed with in high school.

He returned to the field and played in three of Boston College’s final four games in 2024 including the Pinstripe Bowl where BC lost to Nebraska 20-15.

Steele announced he was entering the transfer portal during the spring window last offseason, but took his name out shortly after and decided to stay at BC for another season.

In 2025, he played in 10 of the Eagles’ 12 games and totaled 16 tackles.

Steele is the 24th Boston College player that has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

He joins quarterback Shaker Reisig, wide receiver Semaj Fleming, defensive back Omar Thornton, linebacker Tim Hays, defensive back Omarion Davis, defensive end Jayden Fry, offensive lineman Eryx Daugherty, tight end Ty Lockwood, wide receiver Reed Harris, running back Turbo Richard, defensive lineman Edwin Kolenge, tight end Stevie Amar Jr., wide receiver Cedric Lott Jr., defensive lineman Ty Clemons, offensive lineman Jack Funke, wide receiver/running back Datrell Jones, quarterback Dylan Lonergan, defensive back Ashton McShane, linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, linebacker Jason Hewlett Jr., defensive lineman Sterling Sanders, offensive lineman Jadon Lafontant, and wide receiver Nate Johnson III.

Former Eagles tight end Matt Ragan, who was on the team from 2022-24, is also entering the portal.

The transfer portal will have one window this year. It opens on Friday and closes on Jan. 16.

