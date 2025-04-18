Boston College Softball Suffers Loss to No. 19 Clemson, The Rundown: April 18, 2025
The Boston College Eagles softball team lost its series opener to the No. 19 Clemson Tigers 6-2 on Thursday night.
Clemson got off to a fast 4-0 in the first three innings. Boston College cut its deficit in half with a two-RBI double by Zoe Hines in the fourth, but allowed a two-run home run in the fifth for the Tigers to secure the win.
With the loss, Boston College falls to 19-22 on the year and 4-12 in ACC play.
Today’s Schedule:
- Track & Field: Boston College at Wake Forest Invitational; Boston College at Sean Collier Invitational | Cambridge, Mass.; Boston College at Virginia Challenge
- Baseball: Boston College at Wake Forest | 6 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Softball: Boston College at No. 19 Clemson | 6 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
Softball: Clemson 6, Boston College 2
Baseball: Wake Forest 5, Boston College 4
Women’s Lacrosse: No. 2 Boston College 17, No. 16 Syracuse 2
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
134 days
Did You Notice?
- Boston College cross country and track & field member Roshni Singh made program history at the Wake Forest Invitational on Thursday.
- Michigan transfer and former Alabama forward Sam Walters has committed to Mississippi State. Boston College was in the mix on Walters.
- Five Boston College women’s lacrosse players were named to the Tewaaraton Watch List.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
[What he always called his players:] “His lads”- Frank Leahy
