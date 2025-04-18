BC Bulletin

Boston College Softball Suffers Loss to No. 19 Clemson, The Rundown: April 18, 2025

The Boston College Eagles softball team lost its series opener to the No. 19 Clemson Tigers 6-2 on Thursday night.

Clemson got off to a fast 4-0 in the first three innings. Boston College cut its deficit in half with a two-RBI double by Zoe Hines in the fourth, but allowed a two-run home run in the fifth for the Tigers to secure the win.

With the loss, Boston College falls to 19-22 on the year and 4-12 in ACC play.

  • Track & Field: Boston College at Wake Forest Invitational; Boston College at Sean Collier Invitational | Cambridge, Mass.; Boston College at Virginia Challenge

Softball: Clemson 6, Boston College 2

Baseball: Wake Forest 5, Boston College 4

Women’s Lacrosse: No. 2 Boston College 17, No. 16 Syracuse 2

134 days

  • Boston College cross country and track & field member Roshni Singh made program history at the Wake Forest Invitational on Thursday.
  • Michigan transfer and former Alabama forward Sam Walters has committed to Mississippi State. Boston College was in the mix on Walters.
  • Five Boston College women’s lacrosse players were named to the Tewaaraton Watch List.

[What he always called his players:] “His lads”

Frank Leahy

