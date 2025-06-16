Boston College Stays Hot on Recruiting Trail: The Rundown
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College staff put together a strong weekend on the recruiting trial, adding two commitments to what is already an impressive 2026 class. The Eagles landed 3-Star prospects Gavin Neil and Kelvin Brown, Jr., bringing the class total up to now 18 commitments.
Neil, a defensive lineman from Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, Illinois, is a 6-foot-3, 285 lb. prospect ranked by 247Sports as the No. 142 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 36 player in the state.
He was in Chestnut Hill for an official visit on June 13, and ultimately chose the Eagles over schools such as Michigan State, Wyoming and many more.
Next, was Brown, Jr., who is a wide receiver from Raines High School in Jacksonville, Florida. Though unranked as a prospect by major recruiting outlets, the 5-foot-10, 165 lb. speedster looks to be a dynamic talent.
He held offers from over ten division one programs, including the likes of Wake Forest, Liberty, Coastal Carolina and more.
As of now, Boston College's recruiting class is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 28 class in the nation, by On3 as the No. 41 team in the nation and by Rivals as the No. 46 team in the nation.
Check out the Boston College Football Recruiting Tracker to stay up to date with the 2026 class and beyond.
Today’s Schedule:
No games scheduled for Monday, June 16.
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Sunday, June 15.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
76 days
Did You Notice?
- Several of Boston College's 2026 commitments and future targets were in town this weekend for campus visits. Take a look at some of the reactions.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“I lost basically 75 percent, 85 percent of everything I had made during my career. I blame myself a little bit because I didn’t take enough ownership of my wealth.”- David Emma
Special Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social