Boston College Adds 3-Star DL to 2026 Recruiting Class

Bill O'Brien and the Eagles staff added another talented prospect to the 2026 class this week, bringing the class total to now 17.

Mason Woods

2026 3-Star DL Gavin Neil
2026 3-Star DL Gavin Neil / Credit @d1gavo on Instagram
Boston College continued its impressive recruiting run this week, adding yet another talented prospect to the 2026 class which was already 16 strong.

Bill O'Brien and the Eagles staff landed a commitment from 3-Star defensive lineman Gavin Neil from Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, Illinois. He becomes the 17th commitment of the class for Boston College and the third of the summer.

2026 Boston College commit Gavin Neil
2026 Boston College commit Gavin Neil / Credit @d1gavo on X

Standing at 6-foot-3, 285 lbs., Neil is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 142 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 36 player in the state of Illinois. As a junior for the Marian Catholic Spartans, he finished with an impressive 39 tackles, 13 TFL's and 6.0 sacks.

Neil is violent with his hands at the point of attack and has great footwork which allows him to easily shed blockers and make plays in the backfield. While he may need to develop a bit as a pass rusher and learn to keep his pad level a bit lower, the flashes of elite play are clear.

As previously stated, Boston College now holds 16 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class with an entire weekend of official visitors still remaining for this summer. Since taking over as head coach, O'Brien, along with his staff, have cultivated a very strong presence on the recruiting trail, and it looks to be truly paying off this offseason.

Upcoming Official Visitors

June 20-22

Check out our Boston College football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.

2026 Football Commitments

  1. CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
  2. CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
  3. DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
  4. EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
  5. EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
  6. OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
  7. OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
  8. OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
  9. OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
  10. QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
  11. RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
  12. WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
  13. TE William Vaughn, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Kings Mountain, North Carolina (Committed 05/24/2025)
  14. ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
  15. S Da'Jon Green, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Choctaw, Oklahoma (Committed 06/07/2025)
  16. RB Sedric Addison, 6-foot, 198 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia (Committed 06/09/2025)
  17. DL Gavin Neil, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Chicago Heights, Illinois (Committed 06/15/2025)

Check out the Boston College Football Recruiting Tracker to stay up to date with the 2026 class and beyond.

