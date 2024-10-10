Boston College vs. Virginia Tech is a Sellout, The Rundown: October 10, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
When Boston College takes on Virginia Tech next week in another road test, it will be in front of a sellout crowd at Lane Stadium.
The Hokies have sold out six games already this season, and have now added their conference bout with BC to that list. All 65,000-plus seats will be filled as the Eagles look to rebound from a hard loss at Virginia 12 days prior.
This game will be played in an awkward window for Boston College, as the team is on bye this week, but drew the Thursday night matchup with VT leading up to the October 17 bout. The game will serve as the Eagles' third ACC matchup and will provide a chance for the team to get back above .500 in conference play.
Countdown to Boston College men’s hockey season opener:
1 day.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College has a whopping 17 players listed on opening night NHL rosters, according to BC athletics, with several former Eagles on teams that could be prepping to make a deep push for the Stanley Cup.
- The Boston College men's and women's basketball programs celebrated Hoops on the Harbor this past weekend ahead of the 2024 seson tipping off in just a few weeks. Both teams took to social media to recognize the event.
- The NCAA's Andy Katz caught up with Boston College men's basketball transfer Dion Brown from the team's new-look facility this week to talk his expectations of the team before the season opener next month.
