Boston College Women’s Basketball Hosts Clemson, The Rundown: February 2, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Women's Basketball (BC_WBB) via X.

The Boston College Eagles women’s basketball team is looking to snap a three-game losing streak as it hosts the Clemson Tigers on Sunday afternoon. 

Although not on a steak, the Tigers have struggled as of recent. Clemson has lost five of its last six games including its most recent game to Syracuse 67-55.

Currently, Clemson is ranked No. 10 in the ACC standings with a 4-6 conference record (11-10 overall) while Boston College is narrowly behind at No. 13 with a 3-7 conference record (12-11 overall). 

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET on ACCNX. 

Today’s Schedule:

  • Fencing: Boston College in Eric Sollee Invitational | Cambridge, Mass. | 9 a.m. ET
  • Women’s Basketball: Boston College vs. Clemson | 2 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Stats

Eagles Results:

  • Women’s Hockey: Merrimack 5, No. 12 Boston College 3.

Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:

12 days.

Did You Notice?

  • The ACC Network shared the video of the final seconds in Boston College men’s basketball’s comeback win over Florida State on Saturday.
  • The Boston College softball program is counting down the days until its season opener.
  • The Boston College women’s basketball program is celebrating National Girls & Women in Sports Day on Sunday.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

“I ended up going to Memphis and Hubie Brown in known for not playing rookies, so I was in a tough situation. However, I learned a lot.”

Troy Bell

Special Media: 

Kim Rankin
