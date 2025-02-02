Boston College Women’s Basketball Hosts Clemson, The Rundown: February 2, 2025
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
The Boston College Eagles women’s basketball team is looking to snap a three-game losing streak as it hosts the Clemson Tigers on Sunday afternoon.
Although not on a steak, the Tigers have struggled as of recent. Clemson has lost five of its last six games including its most recent game to Syracuse 67-55.
Currently, Clemson is ranked No. 10 in the ACC standings with a 4-6 conference record (11-10 overall) while Boston College is narrowly behind at No. 13 with a 3-7 conference record (12-11 overall).
Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET on ACCNX.
Today’s Schedule:
- Fencing: Boston College in Eric Sollee Invitational | Cambridge, Mass. | 9 a.m. ET
- Women’s Basketball: Boston College vs. Clemson | 2 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Men’s Basketball: Boston College 77, Florida State 76.
- Women’s Hockey: Merrimack 5, No. 12 Boston College 3.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
12 days.
Did You Notice?
- The ACC Network shared the video of the final seconds in Boston College men’s basketball’s comeback win over Florida State on Saturday.
- The Boston College softball program is counting down the days until its season opener.
- The Boston College women’s basketball program is celebrating National Girls & Women in Sports Day on Sunday.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“I ended up going to Memphis and Hubie Brown in known for not playing rookies, so I was in a tough situation. However, I learned a lot.”- Troy Bell
Special Media:
Check us out on…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social
Published |Modified