Boston College Men’s Basketball Snaps Six-Game Losing Streak With Comeback Win Over Florida State
The Boston College Eagles (10-11, 2-8 ACC) men’s basketball team snapped its six-game losing streak with a 77-76 win over the Florida State Seminoles (13-9, 4-7 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles started off hot as they made five of their first eight field goals and earned a slight 13-10 lead.
The Seminoles struggled to start the contest. Florida State made four of its first nine field goal attempts and turned the ball over twice.
Florida State gained its first lead of the game 15-14 with 13:22 remaining in the first half and kept it until the final seconds of the contest.
After moving momentum to their side, the Seminoles continued to find their rhythm and went on a 12-6 run to extend their lead 27-20.
Boston College battled back and was down by as little as three points down the stretch of the opening 20 minutes, but could not stop Florida State’s offense and went into halftime in a 41-36 hole.
In the second half, the Seminoles offense persisted and they led by as many as 15 points 59-44 with 12:40 left in the game, the team’s largest lead of the day. Florida State outscored Boston College 18-8 during that stretch.
The Eagles chipped away at their deficit and went on an 11-1 run to get within five points with 8:13 left.
Boston College scored five points in the last seven seconds to secure the comeback. The first was a jumper by forward/center Chad Venning to get within two points, then guard Chas Kelley III tallied a steal and nailed a three-pointer with four seconds remaining to give Boston Collehe the lead and eventual win.
In total, Boston College shot 36.4-percent from the floor and 40.7-percent from behind the arc. Florida State shot 38.5-percent from the floor and 40-percent from field goal range.
Guard Donald Hand Jr., led the Eagles with 31 points while guard Jamir Watkins led the Seminoles with 19 points.
Next up, Boston College hosts the No. 21 Louisville Cardinals on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network.
