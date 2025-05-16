Live Blog: Boston College Baseball at Cal (Game 1)
The Boston College Eagles (25-26, 10-17 ACC) baseball team kicks off its final series of the regular season against the Cal Golden Bears (20-29, 7-20 ACC) on Thursday night.
Both teams are hoping to increase their seeding for the 2025 ACC Tournament which will take place next week.
Boston College is riding a winning streak after sweeping a two-game set with UMass Lowell last weekend while Cal is coming off a series loss to No. 2 Florida State.
Currently, the Eagles are in 14th place in the conference and the Golden Bears are in the last spot in 16th.
Starting Lineups
Boston College’s Starting Lineup:
Cal’s Starting Lineup:
3B Patrick Roche
2B Jarren Advincula
CF Josiah Ragsdale
LF Carl Schmidt
RF Jack Toomey
1B Dominic Smaldino
DH Kyle Wolff
CF Jacob French
C Gunnar Johnson
SS TJ Moutzouridis
2B Adam Magpoc
DH Max Handron
1B Vince Cimini
3B Cade Campbell
LF Colin Larson
C Alex Birge
SS Sam McNulty
LF Seth Gwynn
P AJ Colarusso
P Cole Tremain
Live Updates
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- First pitch is set for 9 p.m. ET.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and Cal Golden Bears
When: Thursday, May 15 at 9 p.m. ET
Friday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET
Saturday, May 17 at 4 p.m. ET
Where: Stu Gordon Stadium, Berkeley, Calif.
TV: ACCNX
Last Outing, Cal: The Golden Bears suffered a series loss to the No. 2 Florida State Seminoles last weekend. Cal dropped the opening game 8-2 and the finale 5-1. The team won the middle game 5-0.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles swept their two-game set at UMass Lowell over the weekend, 8-3 and 5-0.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season during the MLB Desert Invitational in Scottsdale, Ariz. Boston College beat Cal 12-10 on Feb. 18, 2024.