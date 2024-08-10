Class of 2026 RB Henry Ohlinger Receives Offer From Boston College, The Rundown: August 10, 2024
Class of 2026 running back Henry Ohlinger has received an offer from Boston College.
The 6-foot 200-pound offensive weapon is a product of Grandview Heights High School in Columbus, Ohio. During his sophomore campaign, Ohlinger tallied 1,360 rushing yards, 1,620 all purpose yards, averaged 147 yards per game and 9.9 yards per carry and scored 17 touchdowns.
“Extremely grateful to receive another D1 offer from @BCFootball,” wrote Ohlinger via X. “Thanks for the opportunity @CoachSHuggins @MButlerBCFB @SpencerD_BCFB [mic].”
The Eagles are one of multiple schools who have sent the junior an offer during his recruiting process, joining Kent State, Columbia, Toledo, Miami Ohio, and more.
Today’s Schedule:
Women’s Soccer: McGill University at Boston College (exhibition game) | 5:30 p.m. ET.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
23 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College baseball infielder Vince Cimini will be a trainer for the SWB RailRiders summer camp from August 20-22. The RailRiders are the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.
- Boston College men’s basketball transfer Josh Beadle graduated from Clemson on Friday. The guard will join the Eagles program this upcoming season as a graduate transfer and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
- Boston College football continued its fall camp on Friday after having a day off. During practice, the team was visited by Eagles alumni and former NFL players Paul Zukauskas and Tim Bulman.
