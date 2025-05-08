Eight Boston College Players Earn USA Lacrosse All-American Honors
USA Lacrosse Magazine announced its Division I Women’s Lacrosse All-Americans on Thursday afternoon which featured eight Eagles.
Attacker Rachel Clark, defender Shea Baker, and goalie Shea Dolce made the outlet’s First Team while attackers Mckenna Davis, Emma LoPinto, and defender Lydia Colasante made the Second Team. Attacker Mia Mascone and midfielder Abbey Herod made the Honorable Mention Team.
Clark has been the best player in women’s lacrosse this year. During her senior campaign so far, she has tallied 91 goals and 22 assists for 113 points. Her goals and points lead the team and the ACC. Nationally, she ranks the highest in goals and third in points. She also won ACC Attacker of the Year and is a Tewaaraton Award finalist.
Baker has also been a huge part of the Eagles’ success this year. As the recipient of the ACC Defender of the Year Award, the junior has notched three goals and five assists for eight points, 27 ground balls, 88 draw controls, and 35 caused turnovers. Her caused turnovers are the third-highest in the conference.
Dolce has been one of the best goalies in women’s lacrosse this year. This season, the junior has allowed 136 goals, boasted a 7.49 goals against average, tallied 171 saves, and recorded a .557 save percentage. She has the second-lowest goals against average and the highest save percentage in the nation. Dolce is also a Tewaaraton Award finalist.
Davis has been an integral part of the team’s offensive success. This year, she has boasted 24 goals and 67 assists for 91 points. Davis’ assists lead the ACC as well as her assists per game (3.53) while nationally, she ranks third in assists and assists per game.
LoPinto has had a career-best season, notching 68 goals and 30 assists for 98 points. In the ACC, she ranked third in goals and goals per game (3.58) and also has the eighth-most goals in the nation.
Colasante has recorded four goals and one assist for five points, 53 draw controls, 23 ground balls, and 20 caused turnovers. She has the fourth-most ground balls, the third-most draw controls, and the second-most caused turnovers among the team.
Mascone has had a strong season in her only year on The Heights. In 2025, she has tallied 31 goals and 24 assists for 55 points, a .525 shot percentage, 12 ground balls, and seven caused turnovers.
Herod has recorded three assists for three points and 95 draw controls which is the most on the team and the fourth-most in the ACC. She also averages 5.59 draw controls per game which is the fifth-highest in the conference.
Below is the full list of All-Americans from USA Lacrosse Magazine.
FIRST TEAM
A — Rachel Clark, Boston College
A — Chloe Humphrey, North Carolina
A — Ashley Humphrey, North Carolina
A — Madison Taylor, Northwestern
Draw — Maddie Epke, James Madison
M — Chase Boyle, Loyola
M — Anna Brandt, Penn
M — Brigid Duffy, Army
M — Kori Edmondson, Maryland
D — Shea Baker, Boston College
D — Reagan O’Brien, Johns Hopkins
D — Brooklyn Walker-Welch, North Carolina
D — Sammy White, Northwestern
G — Shea Dolce, Boston College
SECOND TEAM
A — McKenzie Blake, Princeton
A — Jenna Collignon, Yale
A — Mckenna Davis, Boston College
A — Emma LoPinto, Boston College
Draw — Alyssa Daley, Navy
M — Annie Burton, Brown
M — Kaitlyn Davies, Florida
M — Kate Galica, Virginia
M — Fallon Vaughn, Yale
D — Lydia Colasante, Boston College
D — Sam Forrest, North Carolina
D — Jane Hansen, Northwestern
D — Avery Hines, Stony Brook
G — Erin O’Grady, Michigan
THIRD TEAM
A — Haven Dora, Princeton
A — Frannie Hahn, Florida
A — Georgia Latch, Loyola
A — Aliya Polisky, Stanford
Draw — Jordan Dean, UMass
M — Ava Class, Michigan
M — Emma Muchnick, Syracuse
M — Natalie Shurtleff, Clemson
M — Samantha Smith, Northwestern
D — Summer Agostino, Clemson
D — Grace Callahan, Michigan
D — Natasha Gorriaran, Penn
D — Lily Osborne, Loyola
G — Betty Nelson, North Carolina
HONORABLE MENTION
A — Madison Alaimo, Virginia
A — Ava Angello, Johns Hopkins
A — Ava Arceri, Stanford
A — Jordyn Behar, Arizona State
A — Carly Bernstein, Duke
A — Alyssa Chung, Navy
A — Casey Colbert, Stony Brook
A — Maddie Dora, USC
A — Kaylee Dyer, Michigan
A — Callie Hem, Duke
A — Erika Ho, Penn State
A — Jami MacDonald, Princeton
A — Ashley Mackin, Johns Hopkins
A — Mia Mascone, Boston College
A — Nikki Mennella, Hofstra
A — Emily Messinese, Navy
A — Kassidy Morris, UMass
A — Caroline Mullahy, Harvard
A — Allison Reilly, Army
A — Jill Smith, Michigan
A — Olivia Vergano, North Carolina
A — Emma Ward, Syracuse
A — Charlotte Wilmoth, Stony Brook
Draw — Abbey Herod, Boston College
Draw — Maya Kendall, Dartmouth
Draw — Abby Moran, Jacksonville
Draw — Anna Viglione, Arizona State
M — Isabella Caporuscio, Stony Brook
M — Sky Carrasquillo, Yale
M — Katie Colavito, Liberty
M — Lacey Downey, Johns Hopkins
M — Kayla Gilmore, Maryland
M — Laurel Gonzalez, Johns Hopkins
M — Taylor Lane, Yale
M — Eliza Osburn, North Carolina
M — Lauren Saltz, Penn State
M — Mikayla Williams, Navy
D — Dylan Allen, Princeton
D — Theresa Bragg, Florida
D — Sophia Brindisi, Stanford
D — Annabel Child, Harvard
D — Ellie Hollin, Penn State
D — Alexis Niblock, USC
D — Neve O'Ferrall, Maryland
D — Emmy Pascal, Yale
D — Lilli Sherman, Ohio State
D — Sophie Student, North Carolina
D — Coco Vandiver, Syracuse
D — Grace Weigand, Notre Dame
G — Lexie Coldiron, Rutgers
G — Jenika Cuocco, Drexel
G — Amelia Hughes, Princeton
G — Orly Sedransk, Penn
G — Delaney Sweitzer, Northwestern
G — Jocelyn Torres, Ohio State