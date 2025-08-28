Everything Boston College QB1 Said in Fordham Press Conference, With Analysis: The Rundown
As the Boston College football program prepares to host Fordham this Saturday in Chestnut Hill, Mass., the urge of the players to get on the field and compete for a check in the win column is becoming increasingly tangible.
Apart from BC head coach Bill O’Brien, four Eagles have gone up to the podium following Tuesday and Wednesday’s gameweek practice to speak to the media—quarterback Dylan Lonergan, offensive lineman Jude Bowry, defensive end Quintayvious Hutchins, and safety KP Price.
The thirst for battle can be felt through each of their remarks as BC goes into year two of the O’Brien era after posting seven regular-season wins for the first since 2018 last year.
Here is everything BC’s new QB1, Lonergan, had to say in his post-game press conference on Wednesday and a short analysis of his remarks.
Q: First game week as a starter. I guess, what’s the preparation been like for you?
Lonergan: I mean, yeah, just watching film every day. Looking at, you know, any opponent we’re playing. Very excited to be out there and just kind of working with the guys on the field, in the film room, just making sure we’re going to be on the same page on Saturday.
Q: Since a few weeks ago, when you were named QB1, how do you feel like you’re development has been getting ready for game one here?
Lonergan: Yeah, I feel like it’s been great. I feel like I haven’t tried to change my mindset much. It’s been good just getting more reps with the ones, and just being able to build those connections with the guys who I’m going to be with.
Q: So what has been your biggest adjustment since coming to BC?
Lonergan: Ooh, well, when I got here at least, the weather was tough. But, I mean, really it’s all football and school. It doesn’t change much as long as you take care of your business. So I think it’s been good.
Q: Your relationship with [offensive coordinator] Will Lawing. How has that developed, I guess, in the first two or three months or so?
Lonergan: Yeah, it’s been good. We’ve worked a lot together, just in the film room, he’s coached us—he coaches us hard which is great. You need a coach who’s hard on you. I’m just very excited to play under him.
Q: Just in terms of his play-calling style, how comfortable are you with it? Or does that kind of take game reps to get [comfortable]?
Lonergan: Yeah, I mean, with the scrimmages and stuff like that we get comfortable as time goes. But I think as every game goes on, it’ll get more comfortable.
Q: Dylan, it’s your first collegiate start, you know, packed Alumni Stadium, excited about game day but also have family coming up?
Lonergan: Yeah, no doubt. I got a lot of family coming so I’m excited to see everybody and it’s gonna be a lot of fun.
Q: So how have you built chemistry with your receivers and the offense in such a short time and how important will that be against Fordham?
Lonergan: Yeah, I’ve tried to get in the film room with them, just make sure we’re on the same page, a lot of work after practice. Just a lot of mental reps on the sideline because, you know, they can’t run for forever, so we just got to just do what we can and I think that’s going to be important for every practice and especially every game, too.
Q: Chemistry-wise with the offensive line, how do you think that’s coming along?
Lonergan: I think it’s going great. They’ve been great to me since I got here, and I’ve really enjoyed getting to know them since day one. So it’s been great.
Q: Bill O’Brien mentioned that he had Father Jack talk to the team recently. What’s your take on Father Jack and his relationship with the football team and how he’s been there for you guys?
Lonergan: Well since I got here, he hasn’t been around as much, dealing with his new role as the president. So I haven’t had much experience with him, but everyone speaks so highly of him. I’ve heard he’s a great guy and hope I get to know him a little bit more in the future.
Q: Any superstitions you have on gameday, or do you sort of walk in and it’s go time?
Lonergan: Yeah, just always kind of ‘Let’s go.’ But maybe as time goes on I’ll start to build one. We’ll see.
Brief analysis:
Not to state the obvious, but it’s clear that Lonergan wants to be as vanilla as possible before the Eagles’ Week One matchup, and rightfully so. The Alabama transfer has not started a game in his collegiate career, so he is likely waiting to let his performance speak for itself, which is an honorable trait.
With that being said, his demeanor in general could not be further from that of former BC football quarterback Thomas Castellanos at the beginning of the 2024 college football season, which is a massive change for the overall psyche and representation of the team.
Lonergan, like backup quarterback Grayson James, keeps his priorities as straight as an arrow—between football, academics, and family—while Castellanos became more known for his talking, which continued after he left the program midseason, than anything else.
BC fans should be pleased with Lonergan’s tranquil persona, and to their hopes, his abilities on the field will speak volumes.
More NFL Roster Moves ...
NFL teams could sign players to practice squads. At least three former Eagles did so:
Jack Conley, OL, New England Patriots
Cam Horsley, DT, Tennessee Titans
Alec Lindstrom, C, New England Patriots
Eagles in the NFL: Former Boston College Players by Team, Position
Here's the Rundown for Thursday, August 28, 2025:
Thursday's Schedule:
There are no games scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 28.
Wednesday's Results:
There were no games scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 27.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
2 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College baseball outfielder Sal Frelick won the MLBPAA Heart and Hustle Award on Wednesday.
- After being cut from the New England Patriots' roster, fomer Boston College football offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom was brought back by the organization as a member of the practice squad.
- The Athletic's Peter Baugh featured the yearlong struggle of the Gaudreau family following the passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, two former BC men's hockey players who died in a biking accidents because of a drunk driver. Johnny Gaudreau won the Hobey Baker award in 2014 as an Eagle and manufactured an illustruous NHL career following his time on the Heights.
On This Day in Boston College Eagles History:
August 28, 1947: Former Boston College basketball Terry Driscoll was born in Winthrop, Mass.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"Most guys on the team think this 'Joe Priest' thing is phony. They think I'm a hypocrite. That's O.K. A few people know me."
- Mike Ruth
