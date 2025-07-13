Former Boston College Baseball Pitcher Earns Win For Dodgers: The Rundown
Former Boston College baseball pitcher Emmet Sheehan earned the win on Saturday in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2-1 win over the San Fransisco Giants.
Sheehan entered the game in relief of Shohei Ohtani and went 4.2 innings. During his outing, he allowed two hits, one run (earned), walked three batters, and struck out three.
With the performance, Sheehan picked up his first win of the season and has a 2.03 ERA.
The Dodgers improve to 57-39 and remain atop the NL West. The victory snapped a seven-game losing streak for Los Angeles.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College baseball hosted a tour for the Complete Game of PA organization this weekend.
- The Boston College football program shared photos via social media from one of its summer workouts. The team is expected to start training camp next month and opens its season on Aug. 30 against Fordham at Alumni Stadium.
- Boston College baseball landed a commitment from pitcher John Mitchell earlier in the week.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
[On being a star athlete when Title IX was implemented] "At the time I was overwhelmed by it. It began to take on a life of its own."- Sarah Behn
