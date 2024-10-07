Former Boston College Baseball Player Bob DeFelice Dies at 82
Boston College alumnus and former baseball player Bob DeFelice passed away on Sunday at the age of 82.
DeFelice played for the Eagles from 1960-63 as a catcher and had a .300 career batting average. He helped the program to two appearances in the College World Series as well as two appearances in the NCAA District I playoffs. He was inducted into the Varsity Club Hall of Fame in 1985.
DeFelice played in the Red Sox organization for three years then started his coaching career which spanned over a half-century. Most notably, he was the former baseball head coach and director of athletics for Bentley University. After his retirement in 2022, he was named Baseball Coach Emeritus.
"Coach DeFelice's most lasting legacy will be that of an educator," said J. Andrew Shepardson, Bentley's vice president for Student Affairs and dean of students in the official press release. "His own successful athletic career, unparalleled coaching prowess, and creativity as an athletics administrator are memorable, but his focus on the power of education to transform lives was his passion. It was true for him personally and true for the hundreds of athletes he supported and inspired on their academic and personal journeys. His legacy will live on in their success."
He also coached football and was a basketball assistant coach at Christopher Columbus High School as well as was the head football coach at Winthrop High School for 17 years where he won four Northeast Conference championships and two Eastern Massachusetts Division II Super Bowl titles.
"The magnitude of Coach DeFelice's influence and leadership on Bentley athletics is a legacy that will never be forgotten," said Vaughn Williams, director of Athletics in the official press release. "The DNA of Bentley Athletics was influenced by Coach. It is the foundation of what we have and will continue to build on in the years to come."