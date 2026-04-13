Former Boston College Men's Hockey Forward James Hagens Makes NHL Debut: The Rundown

Former Boston College men’s hockey forward James Hagens made his NHL debut with the Boston Bruins on Sunday afternoon.

In total, Hagens played 13:08 on the ice, tallied one assist for one point, and attempted one shot. The Bruins defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 in their second-to-last regular season game.

Hagens spent two seasons at Boston College from 2024-26. During that time frame, he appeared in 71 games and tallied 34 goals and 50 assists for 84 points.

He was selected by the Boston Bruins with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and inked his first professional contract shortly after the Eagles’ season came to a close in the Hockey East Semifinals on March 20 against UConn 4-3 in overtime.

He first signed an ATO with the Providence Bruins on March 24, then signed his entry-level deal with Boston on Wednesday after six games in Providence. The contract is a three-year deal with an annual cap hit of $975,000.

“It was super cool,” said Hagens on his NHL debut. “It's a really cool building. To be able to get that win, it was special. Maybe stay out of the box, but it was a really cool game.”

James Hagens gets in on the forecheck and picks up his first point in his first NHL game! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/fzqxBH2dGn — NHL (@NHL) April 12, 2026

The Rundown: Monday, April 13, 2026:

Former Boston College men's basketball head coach Earl Grant is joining Tennessee's staff.

Earl Grant is expected to be hired to the Tennessee basketball staff.



The Vols are finalizing the hire of the former Boston College coach to be one of the five assistants on Rick Barnes' staff. https://t.co/v4zrjhSDRG — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) April 12, 2026

Boston College baseball is in third place in the ACC standings after its series win over Virginia Tech this weekend.

Here's how the ACC stacks up after today's action. @GTBaseball has a two-game lead at the top as it goes for a second regular season title in a row. It's a very large middle of the pack and Cal's sweep of Pitt further tightened things up in the bottom half. pic.twitter.com/zkEoW1MOq1 — Bradley Smart (@fridaystarters) April 12, 2026

Class of 2028 kicker Tyler Cooper visited Boston College over the weekend.

Had a great time in Boston watching the Boston College spring practice! I appreciate @Coachnmcgriff48 for having me out.

Had a great conversation with @CoachThurin afterward. Looking forward to being back!! 🦅🦅@BCFootball @SLC_Recruiting @CoachShrags @KickExposure… pic.twitter.com/qjdmFXwHEi — Tyler Cooper (@TylerCooper2028) April 12, 2026

Boston College Eagles Sunday Scores:

Women's Tennis: Boston College 4, No. 60 Georgia Tech 3

Softball: Boston College 7, Syracuse 6

Boston College Eagles Monday Schedule:

Men's Tennis: Boston College vs. Franklin Pierce University | noon ET

Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:

145 days.

On This Day in Boston College History:

April 13, 1967: Former NBA player Dana Barros was born in Boston.

April 13, 1994: Women’s hockey Alex Carpenter was born in Cambridge, Mass.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

“The big thing is to maintain balance in my life.” Sarah Behn

We'll Leave You With This:

Today we play in honor of Liz Walker, a BC softball pitcher whose legacy continues to inspire. After her battle with pancreatic cancer, her daughter Shannon now wears No. 16 in her memory.



Join us as we stand with their family and all those impacted by cancer. #StrikeoutCancer pic.twitter.com/46LqYXurOX — BC Softball 🥎 (@BC_Softball) April 12, 2026

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