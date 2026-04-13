Former Boston College Men's Hockey Forward James Hagens Makes NHL Debut: The Rundown
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Former Boston College men’s hockey forward James Hagens made his NHL debut with the Boston Bruins on Sunday afternoon.
In total, Hagens played 13:08 on the ice, tallied one assist for one point, and attempted one shot. The Bruins defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 in their second-to-last regular season game.
Hagens spent two seasons at Boston College from 2024-26. During that time frame, he appeared in 71 games and tallied 34 goals and 50 assists for 84 points.
He was selected by the Boston Bruins with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and inked his first professional contract shortly after the Eagles’ season came to a close in the Hockey East Semifinals on March 20 against UConn 4-3 in overtime.
He first signed an ATO with the Providence Bruins on March 24, then signed his entry-level deal with Boston on Wednesday after six games in Providence. The contract is a three-year deal with an annual cap hit of $975,000.
“It was super cool,” said Hagens on his NHL debut. “It's a really cool building. To be able to get that win, it was special. Maybe stay out of the box, but it was a really cool game.”
The Rundown: Monday, April 13, 2026:
- Former Boston College men's basketball head coach Earl Grant is joining Tennessee's staff.
- Boston College baseball is in third place in the ACC standings after its series win over Virginia Tech this weekend.
- Class of 2028 kicker Tyler Cooper visited Boston College over the weekend.
Boston College Eagles Sunday Scores:
- Women's Tennis: Boston College 4, No. 60 Georgia Tech 3
- Baseball: No. 23 Boston College 6, Virginia Tech 2
- Softball: Boston College 7, Syracuse 6
Boston College Eagles Monday Schedule:
Men's Tennis: Boston College vs. Franklin Pierce University | noon ET
Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:
145 days.
On This Day in Boston College History:
April 13, 1967: Former NBA player Dana Barros was born in Boston.
April 13, 1994: Women’s hockey Alex Carpenter was born in Cambridge, Mass.
Boston College Quote of the Day:
“The big thing is to maintain balance in my life.”Sarah Behn
We'll Leave You With This:
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1