Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Jackson Blake)

The Montreal Canadiens are looking to stay alive in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final on Friday night in Carolina. The Hurricanes have won three straight games after dropping Game 1 to the Habs.

Goals have been hard to come by in this series, with four goals in regulation in each of the past three games.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, May 29.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Friday, May 29

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Frederik Andersen UNDER 18.5 Saves (-115)

Jackson Blake Anytime Goalscorer (+300)

Frederik Andersen UNDER 18.5 Saves (-115)

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily NHL best bets column, Top Shelf Picks:

This bet has nothing to do with Frederik Andersen and everything to do with the team in front of him. The Hurricanes have allowed 21 shots on goal or fewer in six of their last eight games, including 18 or fewer in three straight.

I’d be shocked if the gameplan changes for Carolina. If the Canadiens are going to win, they’re going to capitalize on their chances. Even in the Habs’ Game 1 win, they had just 21 shots on goal.

Jackson Blake Anytime Goalscorer (+300)

Jackson Blake hasn’t scored a goal in this series, but it hasn’t been for a lack of trying. At 5-on-5, Blake leads the Hurricanes with 14 scoring chances, 10 of which have been of the high-danger variety, and has generated 2.28 expected goals on his own.

The Hurricanes winger had three goals in his first eight playoff games. This is a good price for him to score in another elimination game.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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