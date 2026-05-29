Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Canadiens-Hurricanes Game 5)

The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006 when they host the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night.

The Habs came out of the gate hot in Game 1, but the Hurricanes stormed back to take a 3-1 series lead.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, May 29.

NHL Best Bets for Friday, May 29

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes UNDER 5.5 (-110)

Canadiens +1.5 (-135)

Frederik Andersen UNDER 18.5 Saves (-115)

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes UNDER 5.5 (-110)

The Hurricanes and Canadiens combined for five goals in the first 11:32 of play in this series. After a 6-2 win for Montreal in Game 1, the last three games have all had five goals or fewer.

Carolina has completely stifled the Canadiens. Montreal was held to 12 shots on goal in Game 2, 13 in Game 3, and 18 in Game 4. That’s simply not good enough.

The Hurricanes also aren’t exactly lighting up the scoreboard either, despite their shot totals of 44 and 39 in the last two games.

I’m expecting another low-scoring game in Carolina tonight.

Canadiens +1.5 (-135)

The Canadiens already forced overtime twice in this series, and they’re going to throw everything but the kitchen sink at the Hurricanes to stay alive in Game 5.

Carolina has shown that it’s comfortable playing a low-scoring, grind-it-out type of game. I wouldn’t be surprised if this game goes to overtime at 2-2 yet again.

Frederik Andersen UNDER 18.5 Saves (-115)

This bet has nothing to do with Frederik Andersen and everything to do with the team in front of him. The Hurricanes have allowed 21 shots on goal or fewer in six of their last eight games, including 18 or fewer in three straight.

I’d be shocked if the game plan changes for Carolina. If the Canadiens are going to win, they’re going to capitalize on their chances. Even in the Habs’ Game 1 win, they had just 21 shots in the game.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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