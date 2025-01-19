Former Boston College Men’s Hockey Goalie Records 34 Saves in Panthers Win, The Rundown: January 19, 2025
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
Former Boston College and current Florida Panthers goalie Spencer Knight made 34 saves and tallied zero goals against in the Panthers 3-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.
So far this season, the 23-year-old has appeared in 18 games which includes 16 starts and has bolstered a 2.45 goals against average, a .905 save percentage, and has recorded 433 saves and two shutouts.
Knight played for the Eagles from 2019-21. He was drafted by Florida as the No. 13 overall pick of the 2019 NHL Draft.
Today’s Schedule:
- Women’s Basketball: Boston College vs. Syracuse | noon ET | ACC Network | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Swimming & Diving: (Men’s) Boston College 173, Boston University 127; (Women’s) Boston College 167, Boston University 133.
- Women’s Tennis: Boston College 7, Army 0.
- Men’s Hockey: No. 2 Boston College 4, No. 6 Providence 1.
- Men’s Basketball: No. 3 Duke 88, Boston College 63.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
26 days.
Did You Notice?
- Players from the Boston College women’s basketball team shared their favorite Disney movie ahead of Disney Day on Sunday.
- Former Boston College and current Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany made an impressive block which helped the Lions score a touchdown on Saturday night.
- The Boston College football program continued to promote its 2025 Football Mega Camp which will be held on June 1. The event will be hosted by Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“Welles was full of adventure, always was kind of leaping from the highest places. But he was also kind of like a guardian angel.”- Alison Crowther (mother of Welles)
Special Media:
