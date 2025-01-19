No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey Sweeps No. 6 Providence
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (16-4-1, 9-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team won its fourth straight game with a 4-1 road victory over the No. 6 Providence Friars (15-5-2, 5-4-2 HE) on Saturday night.
Eagles forward Gabe Perreault put the first score of the night on the board at the 7:06 mark of the opening frame with an assist from the rest of the first line, forwards James Hagens and Teddy Stiga.
After going into the first intermission with an one-score advantage, Boston College extended its lead at 2:06 of the second period with a goal by forward Jake Sondreal. Eagles defenseman Aram Minnetian recorded the assist on the score.
The Friars cut their deficit in half at 13:51 of the second with a power-play goal by forward Will Elger which was assisted by forwards Hudson Malinoski and Graham Gamache. The score was Providence’s first and only of the weekend. Eagles defenseman Will Skahan was in the box for roughing.
The Eagles regained their two-goal lead with a power-play score from forward Ryan Leonard at 8:02 of the third period with help from Stiga and defenseman Lukas Gustafsson.
Leonard has seen massive success against the Friars this season. The score marked his second goal of the weekend and the fourth of the season against Providence.
Stiga iced the victory with a goal at 14:03 of the third, assisted by Perreault and Hagens.
With the win, Boston College sweeps Providence and goes a perfect 3-0 against the Friars in the regular season.
Up next, Boston College travels to No. 11 Boston University on Friday night to start a home-and-home series. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on NESN.
