Former Boston College Women's Lacrosse Attacker Lands Coaching Job
Former Boston College women’s lacrosse attacker Rachel Clark is staying in the ACC with a coaching job.
The Eagles alum has been hired by Florida State to serve as an assistant coach, the program announced on Friday afternoon.
"We are thrilled to welcome Rachel to Tallahassee," said Seminoles head coach Sara Tisdale in the official press release. "As a player, Rachel has reached the top of our sport, being a member of Team USA and competing for and winning ACC and national championships. Throughout the interview process, it felt like Rachel was already a member of our program. We share the same mindset and work ethic that is needed to ensure FSU lacrosse is synonymous with the most elite teams in the country."
The Devon, Penn., native spent two seasons with Boston College after transferring from Virginia and left the Heights as one of the best players in program history.
During her time on the Heights, Clark started in 44 games and tallied 184 goals and 45 assists for 229 points and led the Eagles to two Final Four appearances which included one national championship.
Her 106 goals in 2025 broke a program record for most goals in a season.
"Having played my college career in the ACC, it's been the dream to return to this incredible conference and join Sara and Mac as we launch Florida State's first-ever women's lacrosse program," Clark said. "From the moment I arrived on campus, I've felt the energy and commitment from everyone—whether it's the athletic department, the academic support staff, the trainers, or especially the student-athletes. FSU is fully invested in building a championship-caliber culture from day one. It's an honor to be part of making history at a university that not only values but prioritizes a championship culture across all programs, especially within its women's sports. I can't wait to get on the recruiting trail and find young women who love the game, are eager to grow, and want to compete at the highest level—right here in what is the best conference in women's lacrosse."
Florida State starts its inaugural season in February 2026.