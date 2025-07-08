Four Boston College Women’s Tennis Players Make ACC All Academic Team: The Rundown
The ACC has released its All-Academic Team for women’s tennis for the 2024-25 school year.
This year’s list featured four players from Boston College in Nada Dimovska, Tola Glowacka, Muskan Mahajan, and Alex Torre.
To earn the honor, student-athletes have to have at least a 3.0 GPA from the previous semester, a 3.0 GPA throughout their college career, and have played in at least 50-percent of their school’s games.
Today’s Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Tuesday, July 8.
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Monday, July 7.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
53 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos’ remarks to On3Sports are still being responded to, this time from former Alabama QB A.J. McCarron.
- Boston College baseball has signed shortstop Sean Martinez from Saint Peter’s.
- Boston College football shared its entrance from EA Sports’ College Football 26. The game had its early release on Monday and will have its regular release on Thursday.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“[On playing behind Brett Favre] I like to use my Larry Bird analogy, because I'm from Boston. It must have been frustrating playing behind Larry Bird. Because no matter what happens, good or bad, he's the guy. And you've got no chance of getting in. That's just the way it is. It's tough to play behind a future Hall of Famer.”- Matt Hasselbeck
Special Media:
