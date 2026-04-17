‘He’s Everything’: Todd Interdonato Praises AJ Colarusso After Hitting Program Milestone

BRIGHTON, Mass. — When Boston College baseball ace A.J. Colarusso took the mound on Friday afternoon against Duke, he cemented his name into the history books.

The senior made his 44th career start which broke a program record for most games started. He surpassed former Eagle Jacob Stevens, who made 43 starts across three seasons from 2016-18.

In the record-breaking outing, Colarusso allowed three hits, one earned run, walked two batters, and struck out four in seven innings.

Colarusso spoke on the milestone after the game.

“It's really an honor to be up at the top of a list of however many great pitchers have come through here in great seasons individually as well,” said Colarusso. “I mean, this place is my home and I'm really appreciative to be surrounded by such great people, great teammates, [and] coaches every day.”

That was not the only milestone Colarusso hit in the Eagles’ 11-1 run-rule win over the Blue Devils however.

He also pitched his first career complete game.

Boston College head coach Todd Interdonato spoke about Colarusso’s record breaking day and what he has been like to coach.

“I love coaching him,” said Interdonato. “He's everything. He is ultra prepared. He puts Boston College in front of his own career. He works incredibly hard. He brings other guys with him. He's very successful on the field. He's selfless. He's a leader. I don't know what else you would want. There's not one characteristic of AJ that I would even think about improving, which is really hard.

“When you really start chipping these guys down, I just think he might be the perfect player,” said Interdonato. “And the fact that he gets to lead our staff and do that, and then set us up for the weekend. But he’s set us up all year, right? The fact that he's given us a good start almost every single Friday, he’s set us up all year and kudos to him. That was really cool that he was able to get that start in that fashion on this day, breaking that record.”

With the performance, Colarusso has now allowed 51 hits, 28 runs (19 earned), walked 17 batters, and struck out 45 in 52.2 innings of work while Boston College improves to 29-12 overall and 12-7 in ACC play.

The record marks the Eagles’ best season since 2023.

The Eagles will try to win their fifth ACC series of the season on Saturday afternoon against the Blue Devils. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET on ACCNX.

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