How to Watch: Boston College Baseball vs Merrimack
After nearly one month of action, the Boston College Eagles (6-6, 2-1 ACC) baseball team plays its home opener against the Merrimack Warriors (3-11-1, 2-1 MAAC) on Tuesday afternoon.
Both teams are coming off series wins to open conference play.
Boston College recorded an impressive road series win over No. 23 Virginia during the weekend. The Eagles won the opener 7-4 and finale 6-3. They dropped the middle game 22-16.
Merrimack, who is in its first season in the MAAC, earned a series win over Marist on the road. The Warriors dropped the opening game 6-4 and won the next two 10-5 and 13-7.
The Eagles were originally set to play their home opener on Feb. 26 against Stonehill, but the contest was postponed. A new date has yet to be determined.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
Who: Boston College Eagles and Merrimack Warriors
When: Tuesday, March 11 at 3 p.m. ET
Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for a midweek matchup during the 2024 season on March 12. Boston College defeated Merrimack 17-7 in seven innings.