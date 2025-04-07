BC Bulletin

How to Watch: Boston College Baseball vs UMass Lowell

The Eagles return home for a midweek matchup against the River Hawks on Tuesday.

Kim Rankin

The Boston College Eagles (13-17, 5-10 ACC) baseball team looks to get back in the win column as it returns home to take on the UMass Lowell River Hawks (12-18, 4-5 AE) on Tuesday afternoon. 

Boston College is looking to snap a five-game losing streak. In the stretch, the Eagles have suffered defeats to Northeastern, Rhode Island, and most recently a sweep to No. 14 Louisville over the weekend 12-8, 17-5, and 12-1. 

UMass Lowell is also looking to bounce back as the team had a series loss to Maine over the weekend. The River Hawks took the opening game 8-5 and dropped the final two 10-0 and 3-2. 

The game marks one of two midweeks for the Eagles this week as they will also travel to Dartmouth on Wednesday. 

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.

How to Watch: Boston College Baseball vs. UMass Lowell: 

Who: Boston College Eagles and UMass Lowell River Hawks 

When: Tuesday, April 8 at 4 p.m. ET 

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass. 

TV: ACCNX

Last Outing, UMass Lowell: The River Hawks suffered a series loss to the Maine Black Bears over the weekend. UMass Lowell took the opening game 8-5 and lost the next two 10-0 and 3-2.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles got swept on the road by the No. 14 Louisville Cardinals over the weekend 12-8, 17-5, and 12-1. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on April 30, 2024. Boston College defeated UMass Lowell 7-6. 

Kim Rankin
