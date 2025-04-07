How to Watch: Boston College Baseball vs UMass Lowell
The Boston College Eagles (13-17, 5-10 ACC) baseball team looks to get back in the win column as it returns home to take on the UMass Lowell River Hawks (12-18, 4-5 AE) on Tuesday afternoon.
Boston College is looking to snap a five-game losing streak. In the stretch, the Eagles have suffered defeats to Northeastern, Rhode Island, and most recently a sweep to No. 14 Louisville over the weekend 12-8, 17-5, and 12-1.
UMass Lowell is also looking to bounce back as the team had a series loss to Maine over the weekend. The River Hawks took the opening game 8-5 and dropped the final two 10-0 and 3-2.
The game marks one of two midweeks for the Eagles this week as they will also travel to Dartmouth on Wednesday.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
Who: Boston College Eagles and UMass Lowell River Hawks
When: Tuesday, April 8 at 4 p.m. ET
Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on April 30, 2024. Boston College defeated UMass Lowell 7-6.