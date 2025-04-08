How to Watch: Boston College Softball vs Boston University
The Boston College Eagles (17-18, 3-9 ACC) softball team continues its home stand on Wednesday afternoon as it takes on the Boston University Terriers in the latest edition of the Battle of Comm. Ave.
The Eagles are coming off a series split to the Villanova Wildcats. Boston College took the series opener 9-0 and lost the finale 11-2. The middle game was canceled.
The split marked a 2-1 weekend for Boston College as the team also beat Army on Friday afternoon 7-0 as a part of a doubleheader.
The Terriers are coming off a road sweep over the Holy Cross Crusaders this past weekend 11-1, 6-1, and 6-1.
The matchup was originally slated for Tuesday but was pushed back a day.
This is the second time this season that the two teams have met. The pair faced off in Ft. Myers, Fla., on Feb. 7 as a part of the FGCU Kickoff Classic. Boston University handed Boston College its first loss of the season 3-0.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
Who: Boston College Eagles and Boston University Terriers
When: Wednesday, April 9 at 3 p.m. ET
Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
