How to Watch: Boston College Softball vs Boston University

The latest edition of the Battle of Comm. Ave., takes place on Wednesday afternoon.

Kim Rankin

The Boston College Eagles (17-18, 3-9 ACC) softball team continues its home stand on Wednesday afternoon as it takes on the Boston University Terriers in the latest edition of the Battle of Comm. Ave. 

The Eagles are coming off a series split to the Villanova Wildcats. Boston College took the series opener 9-0 and lost the finale 11-2. The middle game was canceled. 

The split marked a 2-1 weekend for Boston College as the team also beat Army on Friday afternoon 7-0 as a part of a doubleheader. 

The Terriers are coming off a road sweep over the Holy Cross Crusaders this past weekend 11-1, 6-1, and 6-1. 

The matchup was originally slated for Tuesday but was pushed back a day.

This is the second time this season that the two teams have met. The pair faced off in Ft. Myers, Fla., on Feb. 7 as a part of the FGCU Kickoff Classic. Boston University handed Boston College its first loss of the season 3-0.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup. 

How to Watch: Boston College Softball vs. Boston University: 

Who: Boston College Eagles and Boston University Terriers

When: Wednesday, April 9 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass. 

TV: ACCNX

Last Outing, Boston University: The Terriers earned a series sweep over the Holy Cross Crusaders over the weekend 11-1, 6-1, and 6-1. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles split its matchup with the Villanova Wildcats over the weekend. Boston College took the opener 9-0 and lost the finale 11-2. The middle game was canceled. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was earlier in the season on Feb. 7. Boston University defeated Boston College 3-0.

Kim Rankin
