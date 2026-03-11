Boston U vs. Lehigh Prediction, Odds for Patriot League Championship Final

Are the Boston University Terriers a team of destiny in the Patriot League?

BU won on a buzzer beater to knock off No. 1 Navy in the conference tournament, and it’s now on to the final against No. 2 Lehigh, where oddsmakers have set the Terriers as 2.5-point favorites.

There’s no better time to get hot than March, and BU has come down the stretch of the regular season on fire. The Terriers have won nine of their last 10 games and four in a row to reach the Patriot League Championship Final, pushing them over .500 for the season in the process.

Their one loss? To the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

In fact, Lehigh is 2-0 against the Terriers this season, winning by two in overtime back on Jan. 14 and by three on Feb. 22. So, these teams have played some close games heading into this matchup with an NCAA Tournament berth on the line.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for the Patriot League Championship Final.

Boston U vs. Lehigh Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Boston U -2.5 (-102)

Lehigh +2.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Boston U: -135

Lehigh: +114

Total

138.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Boston U vs. Lehigh How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Stabler Arena

How to Watch (TV): CBSSN

Boston U record: 17-16

Lehigh record: 17-16

Boston U vs. Lehigh Key Players to Watch

Michael McNair, Guard, Boston University

One of the best players in the Patriot League, junior guard Michael McNair dropped 22 points in the win over Navy in the semifinals, and he’s now averaging a team-high 17.0 points per game.

McNair is a knockdown shooter from beyond the arc, hitting 45.6 percent of his 3s and 48.8 percent of his shots overall in the 2025-26 season. On top of that, he’s averaging 20.5 points per game against Lehigh (in two meetings) while shooting 46.7 percent from the field.

McNair could end up swinging this game in the Terriers’ favor on Wednesday.

Boston U vs. Lehigh Prediction and Pick

While a lot is going to be made about BU’s recent hot stretch, the Mountain Hawks deserve some love as well.

Lehigh finished 11-7 in Patriot League play, and it’s won seven of its last eight games with its only loss coming to Navy. So, Lehigh has to feel pretty good coming into this game against a BU team that it already has beaten twice.

I don’t really love either side in this matchup, even though BU is rated much higher in KenPom thanks to one of the better shooting offenses in the country. Instead, I’m going to trust that offense to help this game go OVER the total on Wednesday.

In two meetings this season, these teams combined for 184 (in OT) and 137 points. So, they’re more than capable of pushing this game into the 140s on Wednesday.

BU ranks 11th in the country in effective field goal percentage and is an elite 3-point shooting team (39.5 percent), posting the seventh-best mark of all D-1 teams. The Mountain Hawks don’t really compare on offense (93rd in effective field goal percentage), but they are 51st in 3-point percentage.

Since BU has struggled on defense (346th in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency), I’m confident that the Mountain Hawks can at least hit the 70-point mark for the third time this season against BU.

The OVER is also 18-13 for both of these teams in the 2025-26 season. Let’s root for points as these two red hot teams attempt to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Pick: OVER 138.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

