How to Watch: Boston College Women’s Lacrosse vs Virginia in First Round of 2025 ACC Championship
The Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team will start its run in the 2025 ACC Championship with a matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers on Wednesday.
The Eagles earned the No. 2 seed in the tournament after boasting a 8-1 conference record while the Cavaliers made it as the No. 7 seed with a 5-4 ACC record.
Both teams ended their regular seasons with dominant victories. Boston College defeated Syracuse 17-2 on Thursday night to improve its record to 15-1 overall.
Virginia earned a win over Virginia Tech 19-9 on April 16 in the latest edition of the Commonwealth Classic which upped its record to 11-5 on the year.
The winner of the contest will take on either Stanford or Syracuse in the semifinals on Friday night.
This will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Eagles and Cavaliers met earlier in the month on April 12 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Boston College beat Virginia 24-11.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Women’s Lacrosse vs. Virginia:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Virginia Cavaliers
When: Wednesday, April 23 at 5 p.m. ET
Where: American Legion Memorial Stadium, Charlotte, N.C
TV: ACC Network
Last Outing, Virginia: The Cavaliers earned a 19-9 win over Virginia Tech on Wednesday.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles recorded a 17-2 win over the Syracuse Orange on Thursday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was earlier in the month on April 12. Boston College defeated Virginia 24-11 at home.