BC Bulletin

How to Watch: Boston College Women’s Lacrosse vs Virginia in First Round of 2025 ACC Championship

The Eagles start their run in the conference tournament on Wednesday.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Women’s Lacrosse (bcwlax) via Instagram

The Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team will start its run in the 2025 ACC Championship with a matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers on Wednesday. 

The Eagles earned the No. 2 seed in the tournament after boasting a 8-1 conference record while the Cavaliers made it as the No. 7 seed with a 5-4 ACC record. 

Both teams ended their regular seasons with dominant victories. Boston College defeated Syracuse 17-2 on Thursday night to improve its record to 15-1 overall. 

Virginia earned a win over Virginia Tech 19-9 on April 16 in the latest edition of the Commonwealth Classic which upped its record to 11-5 on the year. 

The winner of the contest will take on either Stanford or Syracuse in the semifinals on Friday night. 

This will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Eagles and Cavaliers met earlier in the month on April 12 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Boston College beat Virginia 24-11. 

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.

How to Watch: Boston College Women’s Lacrosse vs. Virginia:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Virginia Cavaliers 

When: Wednesday, April 23 at 5 p.m. ET 

Where: American Legion Memorial Stadium, Charlotte, N.C 

TV: ACC Network

Last Outing, Virginia: The Cavaliers earned a 19-9 win over Virginia Tech on Wednesday. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles recorded a 17-2 win over the Syracuse Orange on Thursday night. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was earlier in the month on April 12. Boston College defeated Virginia 24-11 at home. 

Full Bracket

2025 ACC WLAX bracket. Photo Credit: theACC.com
theACC.com

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/All Things BC