Women’s March Madness Live Updates: Scores, Action From Monday’s Second Round

The second round of the 2026 women’s NCAA tournament continues on Monday with eight more games. Sports Illustrated will provide live updates, scores, analysis and more starting with No. 3 Louisville vs. No. 6 Alabama at noon ET on ESPN through No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 8 Oklahoma State at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. Follow along for the latest across the bracket.

Women’s March Madness live scores, updates from round of 32

More March Madness From Sports Illustrated

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