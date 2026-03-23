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Women’s March Madness Live Updates: Scores, Action From Monday’s Second Round

Sports Illustrated will follow the eight second-round games with live scores, updates, analysis and more from across the bracket. 
SI Staff|
Hannah Hidalgo and No. 6 Notre Dame will take on No. 3 Ohio State on Monday afternoon.
Hannah Hidalgo and No. 6 Notre Dame will take on No. 3 Ohio State on Monday afternoon. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In this story:

Alabama Crimson TideLouisville CardinalsVirginia CavaliersIowa HawkeyesKentucky WildcatsWest Virginia MountaineersSyracuse OrangeUConn HuskiesIllinois Fighting IlliniVanderbilt CommodoresUSC TrojansSouth Carolina GamecocksOklahoma State CowboysUCLA Bruins

The second round of the 2026 women’s NCAA tournament continues on Monday with eight more games. Sports Illustrated will provide live updates, scores, analysis and more starting with No. 3 Louisville vs. No. 6 Alabama at noon ET on ESPN through No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 8 Oklahoma State at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. Follow along for the latest across the bracket.

Women’s March Madness live scores, updates from round of 32

More March Madness From Sports Illustrated

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Gilberto Manzano
SI STAFF

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