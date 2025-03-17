How to Watch: No. 1 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse at Brown
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (10-0, 4-0 ACC) women’s lacrosse team travels to Providence, R.I., for a midweek matchup against the Brown Bears (5-1, 0-1 IVY) on Tuesday evening.
The Eagles are coming off a conference victory over the Louisville Cardinals 18-5 this past weekend. The win gave Boston College its tenth win of the season and is currently riding an 18-game winning streak which dates back to last year.
Brown has had a strong start to their season. So far in their 2025 campaign, the Bears have recorded wins over New Hampshire, Holy Cross, Sacred Heart, Vermont, and most recently Binghamton.
The team’s sole loss was in its conference opener against Cornell 16-14 on March 7.
The contest marks a three-game home stand for the Bears as they will also host Yale and Harvard within the next two weeks.
For Boston College, the game is the first of a two-game road trip. The team will travel to Stanford on Saturday.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Women’s Lacrosse at Brown:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Brown Bears
When: Tuesday, March 18 at 5 p.m. ET
Where: Stevenson-Pincince Field, Providence, R.I.
TV: ESPN+ and NESN+
Radio: The Varsity Network
Last Outing, Brown: The Bears earned a road win over the Binghamton Bearcats 13-12 on March 9.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles recorded a victory over Louisville 18-5 on Saturday afternoon at home.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on March 8, 2023. Boston College defeated Brown 17-5.