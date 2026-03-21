Women’s March Madness Day 2: Live Updates, Scores From Round of 64
Sports Illustrated will follow the 16 first-round games with live scores, updates, analysis and more from across the bracket.
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Ohio State BuckeyesHoward BisonVermont CatamountsLouisville CardinalsSouthern University JaguarsSouth Carolina GamecocksVirginia CavaliersGeorgia BulldogsNotre Dame Fighting IrishJames Madison DukesKentucky WildcatsRhode Island RamsAlabama Crimson TideUTSA RoadrunnersUConn HuskiesUSC TrojansClemson TigersFairleigh Dickinson KnightsIowa HawkeyesMiami (OH) RedHawksWest Virginia MountaineersSyracuse OrangeIowa State CyclonesHigh Point PanthersVanderbilt CommodoresPrinceton TigersOklahoma State CowboysColorado BuffaloesIllinois Fighting IlliniCalifornia Baptist LancersUCLA Bruins
The second day of the 2026 NCAA women’s tournament tips off Saturday with 16 games featuring eight of the top-four seeds in the bracket. While Friday’s games were pretty chalky as usual, Day 2 has the potential for more action and a lot of top players to watch. Sports Illustrated will provide live updates, scores, analysis and more starting with No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 14 Howard at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2 through No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 16 California Baptist at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. Follow along for the latest across the bracket.
Women’s March Madness live scores, updates from round of 64
More March Madness From Sports Illustrated
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