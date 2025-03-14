How to Watch: No. 1 Boston College Women's Lacrosse vs Louisville
After a two-game road trip, the No. 1 Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team returns home for a conference game against the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles (9-0, 3-0 ACC) have been dominant during their entire 2025 campaign so far. They have recorded wins over No. 15 Loyola Maryland, Boston University, No. 3 Northwestern, UMass, No. 13 Duke, Virginia Tech, Dartmouth, No. 21 Notre Dame, and most recently UAlbany earlier in the week.
Boston College’s success has kept the team atop both the KANE Media Poll and IWLCA Coaches Poll since the preseason.
Louisville (4-4, 1-2 ACC) is sitting at exactly .500 on the year. So far this season, the Cardinals have notched wins over Denver, Cincinnati, Cal, and Vanderbilt and have suffered losses to No. 19 Ohio State, Marquette, No. 2 UNC, and most recently Virginia Tech.
The contest is the Eagles’ only home game in the next two weeks. The team will go on a two-game road trip and will return to host Pitt on March 29.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Women’s Lacrosse vs. Louisville:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Louisville Cardinals
When: Saturday, March 15 at noon ET
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACC Network
Last Outing, Louisville: The Cardinals suffered a home loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies 16-7 last weekend.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles recorded a 20-4 midweek win over the UAlbany Great Danes on Wednesday on the road.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was during the 2024 campaign on March 10. Boston College defeated Louisville 17-14.