How to Watch: No. 1 Boston College Women's Lacrosse vs No. 10 Loyola Maryland
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team kicks off its season on Friday afternoon as it hosts the No. 10 Loyola Maryland Greyhounds at Fish Field House.
Both teams are looking to have another dominant season.
In 2024, Boston College went 20-3 overall, 7-2 in ACC play, and ended the season on an eight-game winning streak. The Eagles won the national championship after defeating the Northwestern Wildcats 14-13.
The Greyhounds also had an impressive campaign as they boasted an 18-3 overall record which included a perfect 9-0 mark in conference play (Patriot League), won the conference championship, and made an appearance in the NCAA Championships where they lost to the Penn Quakers 12-9 in the second round.
This is the fourth all-time matchup between the two programs. Boston College leads the all-time series 2-1 which includes the most recent matchup on May 19, 2022, 20-13.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Women’s Lacrosse vs. Loyola Maryland:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Loyola Maryland Greyhounds
When: Friday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Fish Field House, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Last Outing, Loyola Maryland: The Greyhounds lost to the Penn Quakers 12-9 in the second round of the NCAA Championships on May 12.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated the Northwestern Wildcats 14-13 to win the national championship on May 26.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on May 19, 2022. Boston College defeated Loyola Maryland 20-13.