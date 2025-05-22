Live Blog: No. 14 Boston College Baseball vs No. 6 Virginia in ACC Tournament
The No. 14-seeded Boston College Eagles (27-28, 11-19 ACC) baseball team continues its run in Durham with a second round matchup against the No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers in the ACC Tournament on Wednesday night.
The Eagles played into the early morning hours of the day in the first round, beating No. 11 Notre Dame 5-4 in ten innings, a contest that finished shortly before 2 a.m. ET.
The Cavaliers, on the other hand, start their run in the tournament after earning a bye week with their seed.
The winner will take on No. 3 UNC on Friday night in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m.
Projected Starting Lineups
Boston College’s Starting Lineup:
Virginia's Starting Lineup:
CF Josiah Ragsdale
CF Aidan Teel
3B Patrick Roche
SS Eric Becker
RF Jack Toomey
RF Henry Ford
C Gunnar Johnson
1B Chris Arroyo
1B Esteban Garcia
2B Henry Godbout
2B Vince Cimini
C Jacob Ference
LF Adam Magpoc
DH Harrison Didawick
DH Kyle Wolff
LF James Nunnallee
SS Sam McNulty
3B Luke Hanson
Live Blog
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- 8:44 p.m. ET | Boston College-Virginia will not start on time. Pitt and Duke are going in the eighth inning with Pitt leading 3-2.
- First pitch is set for 9 p.m. ET.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and Virginia Cavaliers
When: Wednesday, May 21 at 9 p.m. ET
Where: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, N.C.
TV: ACC Network
Last Outing, Virginia: The Cavaliers earned a series win over the Virginia Tech Hokies over the weekend. Virginia took the first game 12-2 and finale 3-1. The team dropped the middle game 5-4.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated Notre Dame 5-4 in extra innings in the first round of the ACC Tournament early Wednesday morning.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for a series during the regular season this year from March 7-9. Boston College won the series, taking the opener 7-4 and the rubber match 6-3. It lost the middle game 22-16.