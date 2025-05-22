BC Bulletin

Live Blog: No. 14 Boston College Baseball vs No. 6 Virginia in ACC Tournament

The Eagles are looking to advance to the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.

The No. 14-seeded Boston College Eagles (27-28, 11-19 ACC) baseball team continues its run in Durham with a second round matchup against the No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers in the ACC Tournament on Wednesday night.

The Eagles played into the early morning hours of the day in the first round, beating No. 11 Notre Dame 5-4 in ten innings, a contest that finished shortly before 2 a.m. ET.

The Cavaliers, on the other hand, start their run in the tournament after earning a bye week with their seed.

The winner will take on No. 3 UNC on Friday night in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m.

Projected Starting Lineups

Boston College’s Starting Lineup:

Virginia's Starting Lineup:

CF Josiah Ragsdale

CF Aidan Teel

3B Patrick Roche

SS Eric Becker

RF Jack Toomey

RF Henry Ford

C Gunnar Johnson

1B Chris Arroyo

1B Esteban Garcia

2B Henry Godbout

2B Vince Cimini

C Jacob Ference

LF Adam Magpoc

DH Harrison Didawick

DH Kyle Wolff

LF James Nunnallee

SS Sam McNulty

3B Luke Hanson

Live Blog

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top]. 

Pregame

  • 8:44 p.m. ET | Boston College-Virginia will not start on time. Pitt and Duke are going in the eighth inning with Pitt leading 3-2.
  • First pitch is set for 9 p.m. ET.

How to Watch

Who: Boston College Eagles and Virginia Cavaliers

When: Wednesday, May 21 at 9 p.m. ET 

Where: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, N.C. 

TV: ACC Network

Last Outing, Virginia: The Cavaliers earned a series win over the Virginia Tech Hokies over the weekend. Virginia took the first game 12-2 and finale 3-1. The team dropped the middle game 5-4. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated Notre Dame 5-4 in extra innings in the first round of the ACC Tournament early Wednesday morning. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for a series during the regular season this year from March 7-9. Boston College won the series, taking the opener 7-4 and the rubber match 6-3. It lost the middle game 22-16. 

Full Bracket

2025 ACC Baseball Tourney Second Round Bracket. Photo Credit: theACC.com
theACC.com

