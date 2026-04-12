Live Updates From No. 23 Boston College Baseball's Rubber Match With Virginia Tech

BRIGHTON, Mass. — After an 8-7 victory in the 14th annual ALS Game at Fenway Park on Saturday afternoon, the No. 23 Boston College Eagles (25-12, 10-7 ACC) baseball team returns to Harrington Athletics Village to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (16-17, 7-10 ACC) in a rubber match on Sunday afternoon.

In the first game of the series on Friday night, the Eagles fell to the Hokies 9-8 in 11 innings. Boston College found itself down 5-2 and outscored Virginia Tech 4-1 in the sixth through ninth innings. Carter Hendrickson nearly walked it off on a play that was overturned and the contest went into extra innings.

In the 11th, Virginia Tech plated two runs to secure the 9-8 victory.

Boston College’s win on Saturday afternoon forced the rubber match. The Eagles rallied from four runs down and were led by Gunnar Johnson who boasted two hits and five RBIs. Johnson also had the game-ending out in the ninth as he picked off Henry Cooke at third base.

Left-handed pitcher Tyler Mudd (2-3, 4.36 ERA) is projected to be the starter for the Eagles. So far this season, Mudd has pitched 33 innings and allowed 35 hits, 19 runs (16 earned), walked 12 batters, and struck out 20.

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Pregame

Boston College will be without Sean Martinez, Easton Masse, and Joe Gold while Virginia Tech will be without Clay Grady and Ben Weber.

First pitch is set for 1 p.m. ET.

How to Watch:

Who: No. 23 Boston College Eagles and Virginia Tech Hokies

When: Sunday, April 12 at 1 p.m. ET.

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

TV: ACCNX

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last outing prior to series, Virginia Tech: The Hokies suffered an 11-4, non-conference loss to the Liberty Flames on Tuesday.

Last outing prior to series, Boston College: The Eagles run-ruled the Dartmouth Big Green 13-3 on Wednesday. Julio Solier, Ty Mainolfi, and Jack Toomey collected two hits apiece, and Nick Wang and Gunnar Johnson each recorded three RBIs.

Last meeting before series: The last time these two teams met was in 2024 for a three-game series in Brighton, Mass., from March 22-24. The Eagles were swept.