Live Updates From No. 24 Boston College Baseball's Game vs. Northeastern in Beanpot Championship

BRIGHTON, Mass. — The No. 23 Boston College Eagles (26-12, 11-7 ACC) baseball team is set to take on the Northeastern Huskies (20-15, 10-5 CAA) in the Beanpot championship on Tuesday night at Harrington Athletics Village.

Both teams earned first round victories last week to advance to the title game. Boston College run-ruled UMass 11-1 in eight innings last Tuesday to secure its spot in the championship while Northeastern picked up a 4-1 win over Harvard on Wednesday to punch its ticket to the game.

This will be the second and final time the two teams meet this season. In the first meeting, Boston College defeated Northeastern 3-2 at Friedman Diamond in Brookline, Mass., on March 24.

The Eagles are riding a two-game winning streak into the matchup after beating Virginia Tech in their final two games this weekend to take the series, 8-7 on Saturday at Fenway Park in the annual ALS Awareness Game and 6-2 on Sunday.

The Huskies are also riding some momentum as they won three of their four games this weekend, two against Merrimack 11-10 in 12 innings on Friday and 9-2 on Saturday as well as one against Maine 13-5 on Sunday. Northeastern lost its first game with Maine 5-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

UMass and Harvard will play in the consolation game on Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET at Harrington Athletics Village as well.

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Pregame

First pitch is set for 6 p.m. ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Northeastern Huskies

When: Tuesday, April 14 at 6 p.m. ET.

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

Television: ACCNX

Last Outing, Northeastern: The Huskies picked up a 13-5 victory over the Maine Black Bears on Sunday after dropping the first contest of their two-game series 5-0.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles captured a 6-2 triumph against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the series finale to collect their fourth ACC series of 2026 and move into third place in the conference standings.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on March 24 at Friedman Diamond in Brookline, Mass. The Eagles defeated the Huskies 3-2.

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